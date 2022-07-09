ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anadarko, OK

Tribal elders recall painful boarding school memories

By SEAN MURPHY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVwha_0gaFkjsT00
Native Americans Boarding Schools FILE - U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland speaks after signing the agreement for the Navajo federal reserved water rights settlement at Monument Valley, Utah on Friday, May 27, 2022. Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Saturday, July 9, 2022, as part of a year-long tour across the country to provide Native survivors of the federal boarding school system and their descendants an opportunity to share their experiences. Haaland will meet with survivors and their descendants at the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Okla. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) (Rick Egan)

ANADARKO, Okla. — (AP) — Native American tribal elders who were once students at government-backed Indian boarding schools testified Saturday about the hardships they endured, including beatings, whippings, sexual assaults, forced haircuts and painful nicknames.

They came from different states and different tribes, but they shared the common experience of having attended the schools that were designed to strip Indigenous people of their cultural identities.

“I still feel that pain," said 84-year-old Donald Neconie, a former U.S. Marine and member of the Kiowa Tribe who once attended the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. “I will never, ever forgive this school for what they did to me.

“It may be good now. But it wasn't back then."

As the elders spoke, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, herself a Laguna Pueblo from New Mexico and the first Native American cabinet secretary in U.S. history, listened quietly. The event at the Riverside Indian School, which still operates today but with a vastly different mission, was the first stop on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to the government-backed boarding schools.

“Federal Indian boarding school policies have touched every Indigenous person I know," Haaland said at the start of the event, which attracted Native Americans from throughout the region. “Some are survivors. Some are descendants. But we all carry the trauma in our hearts.

“My ancestors endured the horrors of the Indian boarding school assimilation policies carried out by the same department that I now lead. This is the first time in history that a cabinet secretary comes to the table with this shared trauma."

Haaland's agency recently released a report that identified more than 400 of the schools, which sought to assimilate Native children into white society during a period that stretched from the late 18th century until the late 1960s.

Although most closed their doors long ago and none still exist to strip students of their identities, some still function as schools, albeit with drastically different missions that celebrate the cultural backgrounds of their Native students. Among them is Riverside, which is one of oldest.

Riverside, which opened in 1871, serves students from grades four through 12 these days, offering them specialized academic programs as well as courses on cultural topics such as bead-working, shawl-making and an introduction to tribal art, foods and games. Currently operated by the Bureau of Indian Education, it has nearly 800 students from more than 75 tribes across the country, and the school's administration, staff and faculty are mostly Native American.

It is one of 183 elementary and secondary schools across the country funded by the Bureau of Indian Education that seek to provide education aligned with a tribe's needs for cultural and economic well-being, according to the bureau's website.

But Riverside also has a dark history of mistreating the thousands of Native American students who were forced from their homes to attend it.

Neconie, who still lives in Anadarko, recalled being beaten if he cried or spoke his native Kiowa language when he attended Riverside in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

“Every time I tried to talk Kiowa, they put lye in my mouth," he said. “It was 12 years of hell."

Brought Plenty, a Standing Rock Sioux who lives in Dallas, recalled the years she spent at Indian boarding schools in South Dakota, where she was forced to cut her hair and told not to speak her Native language. She recalled being forced to whip other girls with wet towels and being punished when she didn't.

“What they did to us makes you feel so inferior," she said. “You never get past this. You never forget it."

Until recently, the federal government hadn’t been open to examining its role in the troubled history of Native American boarding schools. But this has changed because people who know about the trauma that was inflicted hold prominent positions in government.

At least 500 children died at such schools, but that number is expected to reach into the thousands or tens of thousands as more research is done.

The Interior Department's report includes a list of the boarding schools in what were states or territories that operated between 1819 and 1969 that had a housing component and received support from the federal government.

Oklahoma had the most, 76, followed by Arizona, which had 47, and New Mexico, which had 43. All three states still have significant Native American populations.

Former students might be hesitant to recount the painful past and trust a government whose policies were to eradicate tribes and, later, assimilate them under the veil of education. But some welcome the opportunity to share their stories for the first time.

Not all the memories from those who attended the schools were painful ones.

Dorothy WhiteHorse, 89, a Kiowa who attended Riverside in the 1940s, said she recalled learning to dance the jitterbug in the school's gymnasium and learning to speak English for the first time. She also recalled older Kiowa women who served as house mothers in the dormitories who let her speak her Native language and treated her with kindness.

“I was helped," WhiteHorse said. “I'm one of the happy ones."

But WhiteHorse also had some troubling memories, including the time she said three young boys ran away from the home and got caught in a snowstorm. She said all three froze to death.

“I think we need a memorial for those boys," she said.

___

Felicia Fonseca contributed to this report from Flagstaff, Arizona.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma housing market causing trouble for Afghan refugees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s housing market has caused trouble for our Afghan refugees. Catholic Charities said some families still aren’t in permanent housing. The majority of Oklahoma’s Afghan refugees are big families, requiring large apartments but those are hard for anyone to find right now. "Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Residents upset as Oklahoma transportation leaders approve 3 turnpike plans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is one step closer to three new turnpikes despite residents' fight to keep them from being built. The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved three routes Monday. One of those is a controversial turnpike through Cleveland County. According to state turnpike officials, the vote Monday ratifies the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Most Scenic Drive in all of Oklahoma!

It's been called the most scenic drive in all of Oklahoma. Have you ever made the 54-mile trip down the Talimena Scenic Drive before? It's an amazing 54-mile stretch of road through some of the most beautiful countrysides in the Sooner State and Arkansas. There are plenty of stops along the way and unique sights.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Anadarko, OK
City
Kiowa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
kswo.com

Communities reaction to recent bomb threats

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - These recent unknown devices have some people on edge, wondering what will happen next. Heyyoung Beadles owner of Yummy Yummy Korean grocery on the 24- hundred block of West Gore said she didn’t think something like this could happen in Lawton. She actually met the...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma storms left thousands without power in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
KOCO

Oklahoma family business sees support from community after Facebook post

YUKON, Okla. — After a Facebook post about tough times, an Oklahoma family business sees an incredible show of support from the community. Just Baked, a bakery and deli on Mustang Road off Interstate 40, posted on Facebook on Friday morning, telling people that the tough times might require them to close. They pleaded for customers to save them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Get Your Southwest Oklahoma Burger Card Today

Every financial institution in the world always preaches the value of savings. Buy low, sell high. A penny saved is a penny earned. Get while the getting is good, etc... It's solid advice. We are living in an unprecedented time of rampant inflation and economic instability. Fuel prices have us...
LAWTON, OK
OKC VeloCity

$5.5 million in grants awarded to University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Chamber members, Oklahoma Health Sciences Center (OUHSC) and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF), were granted $5.5 million from Presbyterian Health Foundation (PHF) for medical research. The multi-million-dollar funding fulfills 100 percent of the 81 research grants requested by OUHSC and OMRF during the summer grant cycle. OU College of Medicine...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

McAlester native, Reba, announces new tour with OKC stop

Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour Reba: Live in Concert, set to kick off October 13th. The 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” Reba shares. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#Native Americans#Racism#Indian#Indigenous#U S Marine
KFOR

OCPA files complaint against Oklahoma representative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A free-market think tank has now filed a complaint against an Oklahoma lawmaker. In June, protective orders were filed against four members of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs following allegations from a state representative and his wife. Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, said members of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Storms Leave OKC Residents In Dangerous Heat For 2 Days

Energy companies worked through the weekend to restore power to homes across Oklahoma City. Thousands were left in the dark after severe weather hit Friday evening. Several down bursts in neighborhoods on the city’s southeast side left behind widespread damage. Many homes there didn’t have lights on until Sunday night. No power often meant no relief from dangerous temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
oklahomatoday.com

Weekly Events Calendar, July 11-17, 2022

Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Origin Story. The best part of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy