Why Everyone Will Have Pictures of their Pets on Monday New York

Animals

Why Everyone Will Have Pictures of their Pets on Monday

By Paty Quyn
 4 days ago
Get ready when you get back to work Monday to be swamped by pet pictures all over the internet and social media. Monday, July 11th is All American Pet Photo Day. That's right there is a day set aside to take photos of your pets. It doesn't matter if you have...

State
New York State
Person
Minnie Pearl
Marcy, NY
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York.

