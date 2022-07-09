ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka's president plans to resign as protests reignite

By Anusha Ondaatjie Bloomberg News (TNS)
 2 days ago

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next week, after angry protesters swarmed his official residence and offices.

Rajapaksa will resign Wednesday to ensure a smooth transition of power, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a televised announcement late Saturday. He’s stepping down as a concession to various party leaders, who had requested he quit to put an end to soaring public anger.

The resignation marks a possible turning point for the bankrupt country, which is struggling to pay for food and fuel imports.

Rajapaksa left the presidential palace at about 10 a.m., as protesters pushed past tear gas and water cannons to storm his presidential palace, his secretary Gamini Senarath said earlier over the phone. Rajapaksa’s whereabouts are unknown.

Rajapaksa told Bloomberg News in an interview last month that he would finish the remaining two years in his term but won’t stand for re-election, saying he couldn’t leave as a “failed president.”

Civil-rights activists, religious leaders and artists were among thousands from across the South Asian island who gathered Saturday at an oceanfront protest site near the presidential residence in the capital, Colombo.

Anger against the president has been brewing for months as the South Asian island nation is in the worst tailspin of its independent history, with inflation seen hitting 70%. Rajapaksa had side-stepped demands for his resignation, despite all his family members in government quitting. He appointed long-time opponent Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May after the largely peaceful protests turned violent.

Wickremesinghe also announced his resignation on Saturday. Within hours of the decision, protesters set fire to his private residence. Wickremesinghe is safe, his office said in a text message, without elaborating.

Economic activity has come to a grinding halt in Sri Lanka, and citizens continue to endure hours-long daily power outages, as the country struggles to buy fuel. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka on July 7 raised borrowing costs by 100 basis points as prices continued their record rise in June, driven by the shortages amid depleted foreign-exchange reserves.

Authorities are banking heavily on multilateral institutions, including the International Monetary Fund, and friendly countries, for aid to tide over the crisis.

Rajapaksa had earlier said the opposition-supported protests would “set the country back once again.”

“At a time when successful solutions have been achieved to the existing problematic situation, the programme of the opposition political groups to mislead the people is very sad and unpleasant,” the president said in a statement on July 8.

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company's first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

