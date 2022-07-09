This Chicago Prohibition Tour Is A Must For History and Alcohol Enthusiasts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO