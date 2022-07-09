ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House burns down after being struck by lightning in Tennessee

By CNN
 2 days ago
Hendersonville Fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A family was displaced after a house caught on fire from being struck by lightning.

Hendersonville Fire officials said units were dispatched to a residential structure fire around 2:03 p.m.

When crews arrived, they reported that they saw no life safety concerns; however, due to the proximity of neighboring houses, B shift crews deployed two-and-a-half-inch hose lines to combat the residential fire and keep it from spreading.

The neighboring residence reportedly sustained substantial exterior damage, and the residence that was struck by lightning was reported as a total loss.

Crews worked for 45 minutes to control the fire and reported no injuries.

