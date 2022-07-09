ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Larry Fitzgerald: ‘Nobody in the game as talented’ as Cardinals’ Murray

By WILLS RICE
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is enjoying the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship as he plays with former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo and legendary woman’s golfer Annika Sorenstam. Fitzgerald joined MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access and talked his golf game, his dream golf foursome and also...

arizonasports.com

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

