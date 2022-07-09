Larry Fitzgerald: ‘Nobody in the game as talented’ as Cardinals’ Murray

On night 1 of this year’s NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals made a move that was fairly polarizing. They traded the 23rd overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens for the 100th pick and rising star Wide Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. This came as a bit of a surprise, as Brown was coming off of a 1,000 yard receiving yard season and had seemed to establish a good connection with Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, whatever connection they built is almost certainly shadowed by the connection Brown is entering into in Arizona. Brown’s new Quarterback, Kyler Murray, is not all that new for the speedster. Brown was the primary target for Murray during the latter’s 2018 Heisman winning season at Oklahoma. That season, and the connection between the two players, is worth revisiting as we head into the 2022 NFL season.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO