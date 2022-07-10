ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Police Release Photos Of Man Wanted For Questioning In Deadly Upper Darby Funeral Procession Double Shooting

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh7MM_0gaFgAke00

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — New photos released Saturday morning show the man the Upper Darby police department wants for questioning in a deadly double shooting. Upper Darby detectives need your help identifying the man in the video above.

They believe he could have information related to the killing of two men during a funeral procession that was leaving North Philadelphia.

That procession was headed to Friends Cemetery in Upper Darby Friday afternoon.  Police say the funeral was being held for a Philadelphia homicide victim, and the two men were targeted.

“We believe 100 percent from our investigation at this point and working with our partners in Philadelphia that they were targeted and ambushed right there as they crossed over out of the city of Philadelphia into Upper Darby Township,” Timothy Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department, said.

Investigators say the gunmen pulled up next to the victim’s car and opened fire.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Comments / 30

Angel Holdren-Carll
2d ago

I feel so bad for the Family that was attending the funeral of their loved one 💔 😔 😞

Reply
13
Arthur Spooner
2d ago

De Camptown ladies sing dis song — Doo-dah! Doo-dah!/ I come down dah wid my hat caved in — Doo-dah! Doo-dah!/ I go back home wid a pocket full of tin -- Oh! Doo-dah day!"

Reply(9)
8
Sheila R. Wilson
2d ago

Prayers for the family and, for the ignorance of others..🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply
8
 

