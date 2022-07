July 7, 1946 - July 7, 2022. Ned Place, 76 passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family at his residence. His body was donated to the McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. After a life long struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis, his greatest wish was to increase awareness of this condition by helping to train the next generation of doctors so that others suffering through it can receive better medical care. The family will hold a celebration of the life of Ned Place at the completion of this final act of service when his remains are returned.

JASPER, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO