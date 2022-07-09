Motorcyclist dies in Wailuku accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Wailuku.

It happened just after 5:20 p.m. Friday, July 8 on Kuikahi Drive at the intersection with Laa Street in Wailuku.

The Maui Police Department said a motorcyclist was going eastbound on Kuikahi Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

Police said he fell over with his motorcycle. He slid onto the roadway and crashed into a sedan that was stopped in traffic in the center median waiting to go into the westbound lane of Kuikahi Drive.

The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old male from Kihei, had critical life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

He was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, where he later died.

The driver of the sedan, a 58-year-old male from Wailuku, did not report any injuries.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the sedan was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags did not release.

Police said traffic Investigators suspect speed of the motorcycle may have been a factor in the accident.

It is not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is Maui County’s 13th traffic fatality this year, compared to eight at the same time last year.