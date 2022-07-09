ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

Motorcyclist dies in Wailuku accident

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Wailuku.

It happened just after 5:20 p.m. Friday, July 8 on Kuikahi Drive at the intersection with Laa Street in Wailuku.

The Maui Police Department said a motorcyclist was going eastbound on Kuikahi Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

Police said he fell over with his motorcycle. He slid onto the roadway and crashed into a sedan that was stopped in traffic in the center median waiting to go into the westbound lane of Kuikahi Drive.

The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old male from Kihei, had critical life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

He was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, where he later died.

The driver of the sedan, a 58-year-old male from Wailuku, did not report any injuries.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the sedan was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags did not release.

Police said traffic Investigators suspect speed of the motorcycle may have been a factor in the accident.

It is not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is Maui County’s 13th traffic fatality this year, compared to eight at the same time last year.

KHON2

Agricultural equipment sparks brush fire on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department reported a brush fire near Lahaina on Wednesday, July 6 at 3:18 p.m. MFD reported the fire to be at the corner of Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass on the mauka side. According to HFD, the blaze was sparked by agricultural equipment...
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

33 acres of Hāna coastline added to permanent protection zone

On Maui, 33 acres of the Hāna coastline in Mokae are now permanently protected for conservation and cultural practices. This is one of the final phases to conserve over 150 acres of Maui’s windward coastline from Hamoa Beach to Makaʻalae Point and Waikoa Pond. Nonprofit organization Ke...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
nrn.com

$117K recovered in Hawaii restaurant group’s tip scheme

A federal Labor Department investigation has recovered $117,710 in back wages and liquidated damages for 70 workers at the D.K. Restaurant Group in Hawaii, finding the owner of Sansei Seafood required servers to share tips with managers after their post-pandemic salaries were cut by at least 25%. The U.S. Labor...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County launches its own Agriculture Department

Your top local headlines for July 7, 2022. Oahu family awaits answers after a brush fire uncovers their loved one's body in Kapolei. What caused her death is unknown to both her family and authorities. Police are still investigating whether foul play was involved. Bodycam footage released by HPD captures...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
