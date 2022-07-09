ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Expect contraflow in Kunia due to utility work

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — New improvements are coming to Kunia on Tuesday as Hawaiian Electric crews will be doing utility work.

HECO said crews will be replacing overhead lines across Kunia Road as part of routine maintenance to improve system reliability.

As a result, the southbound lane of Kunia Road in incremental sections will be closed off to allow crews to work.

The utility work will be done from Tuesday, July 12 to Friday, July 15 and Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22. Traffic contraflow will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the area and to expect delays. Use alternate routes when possible.

