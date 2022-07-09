Summer Festival underway on the streets of Downtown Bend

An older building in Jefferson County may just be turned into a new gathering place for the community. Initiative Brewing in Redmond has plans to come to the town of Madras. “It’s a great opportunity for the city to take an existing building and renovate it and rehabilitate it,” said Madras City Councilor Gabriel Soliz. “They are going to bring a lot of jobs into the community, which is great. I believe they said about 40 jobs would be coming in, which is massive as you know.”

