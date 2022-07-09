ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Summer Festival underway on the streets of Downtown Bend

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Oregon’s largest artist showcase returns to downtown Bend this weekend. The Bend Summer Festival hit the streets Saturday and Sunday with more than 100 artists and crafters. Vendors have traveled from all over the country to show their...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon houseless community braces for temperatures near 100

Last year, two heat-induced deaths on Hunnell Road prompted the City of Bend and local nonprofits to pitch in some relief. This week, the temperatures are edging toward the hundreds once again, and folks in the houseless community are bracing for impact. Michelle Hester, who has lived on Hunnell Road...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man tracks down Zone 4 prize in Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt

BottleDrop Centers announced on Sunday that the Zone 4 bottle in the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt has been found. Bend man Shane Chatham took the prize, which he discovered in Bend’s Hollinshead Park in a wagon wheel near an old shed. When the final clue dropped Sunday morning, Chatham...
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
lonelyplanet.com

The best free things to do in Bend, Oregon

Whether you're fresh off the Pacific Crest Trail with very few pennies to your name or you're passing through on a shoestring budget, there is so much to explore for free in Bend. For a no-cost day out and about in the high desert, throw on a day pack filled...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County set to add three 911 radio towers, antennas in first phase of 5-year upgrade project

Deschutes County commissioners on Monday approved the first phase of improvements to the 911 radio system, with will add three new radio towers and antennas around the county to improve coverage for police and fire agencies. The post Deschutes County set to add three 911 radio towers, antennas in first phase of 5-year upgrade project appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Warm Springs police searching for missing man

Warm Springs Tribal Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. Edward Bock, 39, was seen in Bend on July 4 and reported in the Tetherow Crossing area northeast of Redmond on July 6 at around 2:00 p.m. His car was found near Trout Lake...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Street#Wall Street#Photography#Central Oregon#Art#Localevent#Local Life#Downtown Bend#Oregon Lifestyle#The Business Showcase
cascadebusnews.com

Balloons Over Bend Brings Color to the Skies of Central Oregon

Lay It Out Events is pleased to announce the return of an annual favorite — The RE/MAX Key Properties Balloons Over Bend. Where else will you find breathtaking views of hot air balloons drifting across the skyline of the Cascade Mountains? It’s all about early morning launches, night glows and making memories to last a lifetime.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Little Did I Know: The Officers Quarters in Bend

If you’ve ever driven down Portland Avenue — and considering all the construction going on around Newport Avenue, it seems like everyone is — you’ve seen a series of apartments strangely named “The Officers Quarters.”. It’s right across the street from a 100-year-old mail post...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Colorful quilts coat Sisters at annual Outdoor Quilt Show

They rolled out the red quilt for thousands of visitors in Sisters Saturday. The 47th Annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show drew fabric art loving crafters from across the country. With around 1,100 colorful creations to view, it was hard to see them all. We caught up with some quilters to...
SISTERS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Initiative Brewing to move operations, open restaurant in Madras

An older building in Jefferson County may just be turned into a new gathering place for the community. Initiative Brewing in Redmond has plans to come to the town of Madras. “It’s a great opportunity for the city to take an existing building and renovate it and rehabilitate it,” said Madras City Councilor Gabriel Soliz. “They are going to bring a lot of jobs into the community, which is great. I believe they said about 40 jobs would be coming in, which is massive as you know.”
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Watch your speed: Extra traffic patrols in Central Oregon next week

The video above is from last month during a ride-along with Bend PD on its speed patrols on the Bend Parkway. Multiple law enforcement agencies will be doing extra patrols Tuesday through Thursday of next week, looking for speeders, distracted drivers and other potentially hazardous behavior behind the wheel. It comes three weeks after Bend Police nabbed more than 250 drivers for speeding and other infractions on the Bend Parkway.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

BPD Seeks Info On Hit And Run

BEND, OR -- Bend Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, July 3. At approximately 3:13 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in front of the Deschutes County Circuit Court on NW Bond Street in Bend.
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Hwy. 126, Deschutes Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at approximately 8:35 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 108. This is approximately two miles west of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Chevrolet Impala, operated by Evan Borden (28) of Bend, attempted to turn left into a pullout on the westbound shoulder. A Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Rodney Miller (51) of Terrebonne, was following the Chevrolet and struck collided with the driver’s side door while the car was turning. Miller sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Borden was uninjured and criminally cited for DUII and Reckless driving. Hwy 126W was closed for approximately 5 hours while Oregon State Police Collison Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy