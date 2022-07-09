ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros And A's Starting Lineups For Saturday's Game

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astors come into the game after crushing the A's on Friday by a score of 8-3. They are 55-28 in the 83 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them at the top...

Yardbarker

LeBron James Spotted Talking To Rob Pelinka And Darvin Ham While Russell Westbrook Sat On The Opposite Side Of The Court During Lakers' Summer League Game

Russell Westbrook is an absolute enigma in the NBA right now, and no one can tell what the future holds for the former MVP. Despite a lot of talk about Westbrook being potentially traded in a deal for Kyrie Irving, that has not happened yet, and reports have maintained that the Lakers are okay with starting the season with Russ on the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves make several roster moves ahead of their series against Mets

Over the last 24 hours, the Braves have shaken things up. Last night, they acquired Robinson Canó from the Padres in exchange for cash. Today, they traded their top prospect, Drew Waters, to the Royals for the 35th pick in Sunday’s draft. The Braves also added Canó to the active roster and reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list. In corresponding moves, they designated Phil Gosselin for assignment and optioned Mike Ford to AAA.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

2 NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Behind Matt Rhule

With the 2022 NFL season nearly here, there’s already a list of coaches facing pressure to perform this season. The most obvious coach needing to perform is the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, Matt Rhule. After a disastrous 2021 season that saw the team implode, Rhule found himself in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
MLB
The Spun

Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals Complete MLB Trade

The reigning World Series champs are sending away a package of players in a swap with the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, the Atlanta Braves shared that the team has completed a trade with KC that will net them the Royals' No. 35 pick in exchange for infielder CJ Alexander, pitcher Andrew Hoffman and outfielder Drew Waters.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Rams Need a Backup Quarterback; Why Not This One?

The Los Angeles Rams have a stacked roster. The team is talented but lacks depth at pivotal positions. Quarterback is perhaps the most valuable position in football today. The Rams have a spectacular one in Matthew Stafford, but what happens if he is injured?. Injury is not a fun topic...
NFL
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Rob Refsnyder smashes car window with home run over Green Monster

Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder has been hitting practically everything in sight so far during Boston’s series with the New York Yankees this weekend. That even includes objects outside of Fenway Park. With Boston trailing New York 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning on Saturday, Refsnyder...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY

2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Yankees lead baseball with six players, 30 first-timers selected

Major League Baseball announced its full All-Star Game rosters on Sunday, with reserves and pitchers joining the starters who won the fan voting that was revealed Friday. The Yankees, who have the best record in baseball, lead all teams with six players selected. Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez, 21, is the youngest of the 30 first-time All-Stars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Grades

No. 8 – C Marco Kasper. In this week’s edition of The Grind Line, The Hockey Writers’ Red Wings coverage team shares their grades for Detroit’s 2022 draft class. Let’s dive in!. Tony Wolak: C+. On Day 1, the Red Wings addressed a clear organizational...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Angels Insider Shares Just How Bad Things Have Gotten

Just when everybody thought that things couldn’t get any worse for the Los Angeles Angels, things got even worse. While the New York Yankees keep winning games, the Angels can’t seem to stop losing games. With their loss yesterday to the surging Baltimore Orioles, the Angels finished their...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Good news and bad news as Yankees split series with Boston

The New York Yankees blew a second consecutive lead on Sunday evening against the Boston Red Sox, splitting the series over four games. The Bombers won the first two, showcasing offensive prowess, but their pitching failed to hold up against a potent Boston batting order. The Yanks lost 11-6 on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Alcantara spins another gem, Marlins top Mets 2-0 in 10

NEW YORK (AP) — Sandy Alcantara extended his shutout streak to 19 innings and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored on a throwing error by catcher Tomás Nido in the 10th, sending the Miami Marlins past the New York Mets 2-0 on Sunday. Luke Williams added an RBI single for the Marlins, who won for the eighth time in 11 games and earned a split of the four-game series. Tanner Scott struck out Francisco Lindor with runners at the corners for his 12th save. New York’s lead in the NL East was trimmed to 1 1/2 games over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves — its smallest since April 16. The Mets, who had a 10 1/2-game cushion on June 1, begin a three-game series at Atlanta on Monday night. Alcantara, selected to his second NL All-Star team Sunday, allowed six hits in seven innings and lowered his ERA to 1.73 — third-best in the majors. He struck out four and walked one.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

NFL division futures: NFC East edition

We're about two weeks away from training camps beginning for the new NFL season. Football will be here before we know it, and in an effort to get ourselves acquainted with the NFL landscape this summer, we're launching a few NFL futures bets series, beginning with a focus on divisional futures.
