NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens were arrested Saturday night after being caught driving a car that was taken by gunpoint on Thursday, Metro Police said. Police spotted an unoccupied stolen Honda Civic parked near the intersection of Claiborne and Green streets on Saturday night. The car had been stolen at gunpoint Thursday night on Berry Street at North Third Street in East Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO