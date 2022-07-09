ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Time to Remember Loved Ones and End Overdose

By Community Contributors
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Local communities, including those in Adams County and around the world, are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. Observed on the 31st of August every year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create a better understanding of overdose, reduce the...

gettysburgconnection.org

wdiy.org

Remains of Native American Children Interred at Carlisle Boarding School Cemetery Returned to Their Families

The U.S. Army has finished its fifth disinterment project at the Carlisle Indian Boarding School cemetery in Cumberland County. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, the remains of seven Native American children have been returned to their families. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/10/8-native-american-tribes-prepare-to-reclaim-their-childrens-remains-from-carlisle-army-cemetery/. (Original air-date: 7/11/22)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
local21news.com

Habitat for Humanity plans new townhomes in Steelton

Dauphin County, PA — Even though the housing market is starting to slow down, families across Pennsylvania are still struggling to find affordable housing. In Steelton, Habitat for Humanity is working to change that. The organization plans to build four townhomes for low income families. Construction will begin in...
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

46th annual Pump Primer event held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A dramatic display of fire trucks and water was presented along the riverfront in Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon. It was due to the annual Pennsylvania Pump Primers. Some fire trucks line along the banks of the Susquehanna River and pump water, which can create quite a show.
HARRISBURG, PA
Healthy Adams County announces 4 Annual Ice Cream Walk

The Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force has announced its 4th Annual Ice Cream Walk Fundraiser, scheduled for Tuesday August 23. The event occurs during the open hours of each of 8 participating downtown Gettysburg ice cream stores. Tickets are $10 and are valid for one small (1.5 ounce) ice cream cone from any 5 of the 8 shops.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Festival of India returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The International Society for Krishna Consciousness of Harrisburg (ISKCON of Harrisburg) invited one and all to join them in celebrating the 12th Annual Hare Krishna Festival of India. The festival kicked off on July 9 with a two-hour procession of decorated carts carrying deities, pulled by...
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Day Trip Destination: ChambersFest

Unlike my previous Day Trip Destination posts, this one is an annual event. ChambersFest is a weeklong community festival that includes events such as Restaurant Week, Scoop-a-Palooza, Tim & Susan Cook Race, Burning of Chambersburg, and more. My focus for this column is specifically on the events that happen Saturday...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Governor Signs Bill Eliminating Scholarship Displacement

On Friday July 8, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law HB1642, a sprawling public school system bill which includes a ban on scholarship displacement at public colleges and universities. This makes Pennsylvania the fourth state in the country to eliminate the practice of public colleges and universities reducing a student’s financial aid package when the student receives a private scholarship.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Obituary: Wiebe Viersma

Wiebe Viersma, 86 of Gettysburg, PA peacefully passed away at his home on Friday, July 8, 2022. Born February 28, 1936 in Gaastmeer, Netherlands, he was the son of the late Hotze &Wietske Viersma. Wiebe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann vanderWey Viersma. He grew up on a farm in the Netherlands and had farmed his entire life, farming in the Barlow area of Adams County since 1972. Wiebe was a member of the Frizzellburg Bible Church of Westminster, MD. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Hendrick Hank Viersma and Robert Viersma and his wife Sheri Ann both of Gettysburg, two grandsons, Timothy Allen Viersma and his wife Hannah and Nicholas Paul Viersma, a great granddaughter, Riley Renee Viersma and a great grandson, Finley Robert Viersma, a brother, Robert Viersma and two sisters, Linda vanderWey and Hotke Vannetten. Wiebe was predeceased by a son, Howard W. Viersma, who died in 1986. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Frizzellburg Bible Church, 1905 Frizzellburg Road, Westminster, MD with Rev. Andrew Reisberg, officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA. A Viewing will take place at the church on Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements, online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
GETTYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Countdown to 1864: Letters from Confederate Captain to His Wife

Achilles James Tynes was a Confederate captain with the Fifth Virginia Cavalry, from Tazewell County, VA, writing to his wife, Harriet Fudge Tynes, during the campaign in the Shenandoah Valley and the raid on Chambersburg, PA, the ensuring retreat, Battle of Moorefield, and the strained relationship between Gen. John McCausland and Gen. Bradley Johnson.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Habitat for Humanity renovates fire-damaged homes

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A milestone for the Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity and a local family. The non-profit successfully renovated three homes along the 400 block of Cumberland Street in Lebanon city. The homes were gutted by fire and the city asked the group to step in and help fix them.
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: DUIs, public drunkenness, terroristic threats, death undetermined

DUI Crash – At 11:12 p.m. June 18, police responded to the 400 block of Beech Run Drive for a crash. Police determined that the driver, Douglas Brown, 59, of Fredericksburg, was driving while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and arrested him. The incident involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Convicted Of Brother's Christmas Eve Murder In Harrisburg

A Dauphin County jury has convicted a 28-year-old woman of third-degree murder in her brother's Christmas Eve murder in 2020. Nafiisah McNeill initially tried to claim she stabbed Leon White-Jones dead in self-defense, in front of her sister's home on the 2400 block of North 4th Street in Harrisburg in 2020, Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. Muslims gather in celebration of Festival of Sacrifice

Members of mosques from across central Pennsylvania gathered at the state Farm Show complex Saturday to celebrate Eid Al Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. The festival commemorates the prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. According...
RELIGION
Franklin County Free Press

Countdown to 1864: Telegraph Operator in Greencastle recounts Burning

Account of H. R. Fetterhoff, a medical doctor, who at the time of the war was a telegraph operator at Greencastle. In the evening of Friday, July 29th, 1864, about 8 o’clock, General Averell’s command passed through Greencastle on their way from Hagerstown toward Chambersburg and bivouacked for the night a short distance north of the town along the road leading to Chambersburg.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Gettysburg, PA
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

