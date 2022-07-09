Time to Remember Loved Ones and End Overdose

Wiebe Viersma, 86 of Gettysburg, PA peacefully passed away at his home on Friday, July 8, 2022. Born February 28, 1936 in Gaastmeer, Netherlands, he was the son of the late Hotze &Wietske Viersma. Wiebe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann vanderWey Viersma. He grew up on a farm in the Netherlands and had farmed his entire life, farming in the Barlow area of Adams County since 1972. Wiebe was a member of the Frizzellburg Bible Church of Westminster, MD. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Hendrick Hank Viersma and Robert Viersma and his wife Sheri Ann both of Gettysburg, two grandsons, Timothy Allen Viersma and his wife Hannah and Nicholas Paul Viersma, a great granddaughter, Riley Renee Viersma and a great grandson, Finley Robert Viersma, a brother, Robert Viersma and two sisters, Linda vanderWey and Hotke Vannetten. Wiebe was predeceased by a son, Howard W. Viersma, who died in 1986. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Frizzellburg Bible Church, 1905 Frizzellburg Road, Westminster, MD with Rev. Andrew Reisberg, officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA. A Viewing will take place at the church on Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements, online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

