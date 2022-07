The Padres ended their 10-game losing streak at Coors Field when defeated the Rockies 6-5 on Monday, as they got another strong outing from Sean Manaea. The southpaw allowed just 2 runs over 6.1 innings, giving way to Nabil Crismatt. The Padres finally found the power surge they'd been looking for, as Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado and CJ Abrams all hit home runs, with Abrams' 3-run shot in the 8th inning giving the Padres a 4-run cushion at the time. Taylor Rogers was able to close things out and earn his 24th save of the season.

