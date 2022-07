Welcome to the new era of baseball, the Brokeball Era. From the team that brought Moneyball to the league comes a ballclub emblematic of the new paradigm. Oakland had a good enough squad last year to win 86 games under Bob Melvin on the heels of three-straight playoff appearances and an AL West crown in 2020. Instead of building upon that success, they decided to let Melvin walk for the same job with the Padres, and sell off their best players for pennies on the dollar, as Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt, and Sean Manaea all went from under contract to out of town.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO