ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Greater Austin Comic Con returns for 2022

fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater Austin Comic Con is back after a two-year hiatus...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Crux Climbing Center to open third location in Pflugerville, scrapping Round Rock plans

The Pflugerville location's facilities will include 55-foot climbing walls. (Courtesy Crux Climbing Center) After facing setbacks with its planned third location in Round Rock, Austin-based climbing gym and fitness center Crux Climbing Center announced July 8 it will open the location in Pflugerville instead. The approximately 30,000-square-foot facility will be located at Heatherwilde Boulevard and Kingston Lacy Boulevard. It will include 55-foot rope-climbing walls, a bouldering area and a yoga studio. Crux expects to break ground on the new location by August and open sometime in 2023. www.cruxclimbingcenter.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
ArchDaily

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States

The Mexican office Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos presents a new project located in the city of Austin, Texas within a 145-acre lot on a hill next to Lake Austin, 20 minutes from downtown, forming a mixed-use master plan. The proposal integrates a set of spaces for nature and people through an architectural approach that seeks to link both its inhabitants and the general public through environmentally friendly cultural strategies.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater Austin#Comic Con#Gacc
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros Coffee holds grand opening at Parmer Lane location

Dutch Bros. coffee opened July 8 on East Parmer Lane in Austin. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee held its grand opening on July 8 at a new North Austin location. This is the fifth Dutch Bros. to open in the area, with another expected soon in Cedar Park. Dutch Bros serves a variety of drinks, including hot coffee, cold brew, blended drinks, teas, lemonades and energy drinks. 1815 E. Parmer Lane, Austin. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Glorious Austin sculpture park becomes accessible to all abilities for first time

A new zig-zagging ramp at The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria won’t just tie together the landscape — although it does do that, using angles to create a striking geometric feature in a cluster of greenery leading to Lake Austin. It also complies with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), connecting the upper and lower grounds to all visitors for the very first time.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
Eater

South Congress Italian Spot Enoteca Vespaio Is Transforming Into Oaxacan Restaurant

Bouldin Creek Italian restaurant Enoteca Vespaio will soon be transformed into an Oaxacan restaurant this summer. Its last day of service on 1610 South Congress Avenue was on Saturday, July 9; the new Chapulín Cantina is expected to open sometime this month. Next-door sibling Italian restaurant Vespaio will not be affected by this change.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

The cost of living is rising nationwide but Austin is outpacing the country

As summer temperatures rise, so are rental rates in Austin.Nationwide, one-bedroom apartment dwellers have stomached a 25.5% year-over-year increase. As the national average apartment price reached $1,722, renting market data site, Rent, says Austinites are paying almost double. As of June 2022, Rent. reports that the average one-bedroom apartment will cost $3,227 per month, a staggering 121.17% increase year over year. Austin’s increase was the highest out of the 70 cities studied, a national trend where Rent. managing editor Brian Carberry said Austin is at the forefront.“Austin is kind of bucking the trend if you will in terms of what's...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

How much should it cost to ride Austin's light rail?

Austin's light-rail system is still years away from becoming a reality. The first trains won't start running until 2029 at the earliest. But already some people are worried about how much it could cost to ride light rail. They don't want Capital Metro to up-charge customers like the agency does for those who ride the MetroRail commuter train.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Abbott says he will ‘look into’ Austin’s record-high police budget

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a tweet Saturday evening stating he will “look into” the funding of Austin Police Department to see if it violates a 2021 law, which penalizes Texas cities if they are found to have reduced their law enforcement budget. The City of Austin approved a record $443 million […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
cbs7.com

New skilled-worker program provides free training

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The State of Texas is woefully short on skilled workers. Now, an organization out of Austin has set up shop in West Texas to help residents, workers, and employers find electricians. “I’ve never done anything like this before in my life,” student Cody Stevens said....
MIDLAND, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Symphony Orchestra Cancels Performance Due to Extreme Heat

Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park hit thrice this season. Texas' heat wave strikes again. For the third time this year, the Austin Symphony Orchestra has had to cancel one of the Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park series of shows: this time, it's tonight's scheduled performance by its brass quintet.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy