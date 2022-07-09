Greater Austin Comic Con returns for 2022

As summer temperatures rise, so are rental rates in Austin.Nationwide, one-bedroom apartment dwellers have stomached a 25.5% year-over-year increase. As the national average apartment price reached $1,722, renting market data site, Rent, says Austinites are paying almost double. As of June 2022, Rent. reports that the average one-bedroom apartment will cost $3,227 per month, a staggering 121.17% increase year over year. Austin’s increase was the highest out of the 70 cities studied, a national trend where Rent. managing editor Brian Carberry said Austin is at the forefront.“Austin is kind of bucking the trend if you will in terms of what's...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO