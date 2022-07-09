ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tannock Blair
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BB9cC_0gaFIEvC00

Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires.

The initial recall in May , which included 39,000 vehicles, was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.

Over 300 Virginia state employees resign in wake of Gov. Youngkin’s telework policy

On Friday, Ford expanded its recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs after getting reports of five more fires.

To check if the recall applies to your vehicle, use the NHTSA website recall page .

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Company#The Recall#Vehicles#Ford Expedition#Lincoln Navigator#Nhtsa#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
One Green Planet

Man Sentenced After Selling Thousands of Devices That Allow Trucks to Bypass Emission Controls

A truck mechanic from North Carolina was sentenced for selling thousands of devices that allow truck owners to bypass emission controls. Matthew Sidney Geouge pled guilty last year to violating the Clean Air Act and tax evasion. The 35-year-old has been sentenced to a year in prison for selling the devices that bypass emission control systems and produce hundreds of times more pollution than standard regulations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Autoweek.com

The 10 Cars Catalytic Converter Thieves Target Most Often

Catalytic converters: you never think about them until the day you go to start your car and discover the one that was once attached to your vehicle is gone. The biggest clues your catalytic converter might have been stolen? An excessive amount of engine noise and noxious fumes coming from underneath the car.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona

June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have ordered mandatory evacuations as a wildfire erupted over the weekend in San Bernardino County. Dubbed Sheep Fire, the blaze was reported near Wrightwood, Calif., Saturday evening by San Bernardino County as no bigger than a quarter acre, but by Sunday night it had exploded to 990 acres with only 5% contained.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This City Lost The Most Residents In 2021

Americans have moved from city to city frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are several reasons. Among them is that some people want to leave the large expensive cities on the coasts, which include San Francisco and New York, for smaller cities inland. The ability to relocate has been helped by two trends. One is […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTLA

KTLA

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy