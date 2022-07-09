No Swimming Advisory For Lake Cornelius

MONROE, N.C. — A real estate company in Union County said interest in golf is rising thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the proof is in the selling. The Moser Group, a commercial real estate company, says in the last several months it has had three golf course listings, including a current one on Swilcan Burns Drive.
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A rainy, wet weekend made for a messy Monday for some people living in Matthews. Main Street in Matthews looks like any other road in town. “But then, all of a sudden, we saw all the red clay water,” said Missy Banks.
Troutman Town Board discussing annexation again. “The board voted to continue to study the issue, and go slowly, not exceeding the capabilities of the town. Mayor Loren Powell responded, ‘We will proceed according to the statutes. We won’t do what we can’t do.’” (7/11)
DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A No Swimming advisory was issued for a cove on Lake Davidson Friday after elevated levels of bacteria were detected, officials said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, the bacteria was detected during routine water quality monitoring in a cove just west of Lake Davison Circle, east of […]
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will close part of a Rowan County highway next week for a bridge maintenance project. Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., U.S. 70 East will be closed near Parks Road at the bridge that crosses over Second Creek. The closure will allow crews to safely make repairs to the approach slab on the bridge. Work is expected to be complete by July 15.
UPDATE from Capt. Matt Hensley of Gaston County Police Department who oversees Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement: “Earlier this morning we had a resident call in about a wallaby seen in someone’s yard. We went out to check on it and located the animal owner. She will be relocating the animal and we will be following up. There are no reports that the animal caused any problems in the community.”
There is something nostalgic about drive-in restaurants, even as someone who didn’t grow up when they were plentiful. And I’m not talking about the drive-through fast-food spots. Or even Sonic (though I’m 100% a Sonic fan). You know that old-school classic drive-in: burgers, milkshakes, bbq, fries. My mouth is already watering. While many of these businesses have closed in recent years, some are still left across the country. In fact, Charlotte North Carolina has one of the best drive in restaurants in the US.
Dry conditions have struck North Carolina this summer. According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, it is the driest start to the summer since 1999. This time last month, less than half of the state was designated “abnormally dry” by the National Integrated Drought Information System. That was mostly in the eastern part of the state. Now, more than 95% is covered and moderate drought conditions have moved west. It includes Charlotte and the surrounding area.
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Water crews responded to a wastewater overflow on Sadie Drive in Matthews on Sunday, according to a news release. Officials say an estimated 3,000 gallons reached Four Mile Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. Water officials say heavy rains caused the overflow. “A majority of wastewater...
In 2018, Jennifer Horton went to a raffle to raise money for a shelter for domestic abuse in Massachusetts. The prize was a she shed. Jennifer said to herself, “I really do need one of these.”. That was the beginning of Jennifer’s journey into the study and construction of...
YORK CO., S.C. — Deputies say missing goats found wandering in the Fort Mill area have been returned to their rightful owners. The goats were reported missing Sunday night after deputies located them off of Rolin Avenue.
LINCOLNTON - Did the pirate Jean Laffite once reside in Lincolnton? The history of this infamous pirate is not well known. After extensive research, two Lincoln County writers, Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough, conducted extensive research and released the now wildly popular, “Jean Laffite Revealed: Unraveling One of America’s Longest Running Mysteries.” To be released nationally on March 15, this book provides answers to questions that have lingered in Lincolnton since 1875.
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who went missing on Friday. Authorities say 13-year-old Marquise Thomas Lewis of Stanley, N.C. was last seen at his home on June Dellinger Road on July 7th. Lewis’ mother told...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ store is opening in Conover this weekend. This drive-thru or walk-up-only location will open Saturday at 112 Thornburg Drive. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut. “We have observed a shift in our guests’...
UNION COUNTY, N.C. – A man is dead after jumping off a boat to swim in Lake Monroe and never resurfacing on Saturday, July 9th. Deputies with the Union County Sheriffs’ Department responded to a call at Lake Monroe in reference to a possible drowning. Several law enforcement...
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man has drowned after swimming in Lake Monroe Saturday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 4:20 p.m. deputies, along with several first responder crews, received reports about a possible drowning. Deputies said a couple of adult-aged men were fishing...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bar owners in North Carolina are feeling relief after membership rules were lifted. Bar owners told WCNC Charlotte a bill signed by Governor Roy Cooper will cut down on time and money spent to run their businesses. Normally when you walk into certain bars in North...
