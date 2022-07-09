ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Minnesota Aurora FC finishes regular season undefeated

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 9, 2022 01:08

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Minnesota's pre-professional women's soccer team has finished their first regular season undefeated, after a resounding 5-1 victory against Green Bay on Saturday.

Minnesota Aurora's Addy Symonds scored the first goal within the first minute of play, and Morgan Turner scored three during the course of the game. After the Green Bay Glory's Skylar Prentice scored in the 68th minute, the Aurora's Kristelle Yewah responded with her first career goal in the 76th minute.

"It says a lot about or team, how hard we came out in both games even though it doesn't mean a lot for our playoff [standings]," Turner said. "Every game means something to us. We're getting better and better and improve each game."

The Aurora clinched the division title even before the games against Green Bay. They'll host a first-round playoff game against the Indy Eleven on July 13 at TCO Stadium in Eagan. It will be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota.

