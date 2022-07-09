ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard's Insurance Company REFUSES To Pay Part Of $8.3 Million She Owes To Johnny Depp

By Alexandra Stone
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
Source: mega
Source: mega

Amber Heard's insurance company doesn't want to be stuck paying the bill for any portion of the $8.35 million she owes to her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after losing her highly-publicized defamation trial back in May.

Source: mega
Source: mega

The Aquaman actress is now seeking to use the company's $1 million liability policy with New York Marine and General Insurance Co. which covers defamation and other forms of wrongdoings, per reports from TMZ. However, the insurance company is hitting back, claiming that according to California law, they don't have to pay a dime because she committed a "willful" and "malicious" act of misconduct by defaming the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

New York Marine is asking for a statement from a judge declaring they are not responsible for coughing up the cash for any part of the money that she owes her ex.

Heard may currently be broke after reportedly dwindling down her funds fighting her most recent legal battle, but the actress could get millions for her rumored tell-all book. As Radar previously reported, publishers are said to be clamoring for rights to the Zombieland star's alleged revenge memoir, and the bidding war reportedly climbed all the way up to $15 million!

Source: mega
Source: mega

OK! Magazine learned that Heard "considers her career in Hollywood over" and she's quickly moving on to the next big seller. "At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell-all," the source added.

Despite her plans, legal expert Dror Bikel claimed she could easily find herself back in court for defamation if she isn't wise about what she reveals.

"To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him," Bikel explained. "Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states. If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."

Comments / 38

Karen Vierling
2d ago

Thought, she was going to disappear after the trial to her hideaway mansion in Joshua Tree and focus on motherhood !? Speculate, she's had a change of heart ❤️

Reply(2)
19
Victor Macias
2d ago

Smart business 101 they KNOW she doesn't have the Capitol to take them to court.....Win WIN.....

Reply
21
Travis Allen
2d ago

She needs to start grabbing applications and get use to saying do u want fries with that

Reply
24
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

