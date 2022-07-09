ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Gritty, Flyers Caravan Heading to Ocean City

By MediaWize
ocnjdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flyers Community Caravan will roll into Ocean City in its original carnival-style format, which includes an inflatable hockey rink, slap shot target and bungee run. The Caravan, now in...

ocnjdaily.com

Lite Rock 96.9

10 Things to Know about Hammonton’s Mt. Carmel Festival

It's that time again...Hammonton's Mt. Carmel Festival is happening daily through Saturday this week. Here are ten things you should know about this great Hammonton tradition... #1: This is the 147th annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival. The festival was started in 1875 by Italian immigrants new to Hammonton...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NBC Sports

Muhammad Ali's South Jersey home listed for $1.85 million

Did you know Muhammad Ali once owned a lavish house in Cherry Hill, New Jersey?. But Ali's former South Jersey abode was recently re-listed, and if you have a casual $1.85 million on hand you could be living like the greatest boxer of all-time. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,600-square-foot house isn't...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Entrepreneur Opens Boardwalk Clothing Shop

Jake Brown has had a busy couple of years. The 25-year-old Ocean City entrepreneur continues to grow his budding clothing line, WoodLuck, and is featuring new items for the summer. And with the recent opening of a shop at Stainton’s By the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk, shoppers are...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Cars
Ocean City, NJ
Government
City
Ocean City, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Registration Open for Baby Parade

The 112th annual Baby Parade in Ocean City is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, and registration is now open. All families with children age 10 and under are invited to participate. Bands, performing groups and commercial floats are also encouraged to join in the fun. As part of...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
ocnjdaily.com

Shorebreak Café Celebrates Sweet Anniversary

What a year it has been for Shorebreak Café, located in the heart of Sea Isle City. The café, which features delectable, sweet pastries that are as beautiful as they are tasty, celebrated its first anniversary in family-friendly style Monday. The eatery, located at 4002 Landis Ave., offers homemade, freshly baked savory treats year-round.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Why Are Dogs Walking Around With No Leash In Brigantine, NJ?

It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiments on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Brigantine Beach in Atlantic County. Apparently, the top three issues in the town are sprinklers spritzing people as they're walking their dogs, people not picking up after their dogs (ya know... the poo), and people allowing their dogs to roam free without a leash. LOOK:
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Brian B. Reyes

Your South Philadelphia door of the day

Guaranteed this person has not had a genuine laugh since roughly 1972. (u/BurnedWitch88) I love that people continue to include the stuff with Pence on it. (u/satisfried) Green new deal Green new deal It's not enacted and what does that even mean by itself? Please register your friends blue to combat this. (u/delco_trash)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Scola BYOB in Cape May Court House NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a new restaurant in Cape May County, NJ, you can't go wrong with Scola BYOB. The restaurant is located at 3 W Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House. It is a part of the Kara Restaurant Group and has received several gratifying reviews from diners. The restaurant offers takeout and dine-in, as well as outdoor seating. You can pay by cash or credit card and enjoy your meal.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Mysterious buried cash dated 1934 unearthed in Jersey Shore renovation

As Rich Gilson excavated debris around his house in Wildwood Friday, he didn’t initially realize that he had just unearthed a Jersey Shore mystery - tightly-wound $10 and $20 bills totaling about $1,000 that may have been buried for up to 90 years. Gilson and his wife, Suzanne, bought...
94.5 PST

Philadelphia’s NBC10 Hires Replacements for Meteorolologists Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei

NBC10 just hired two meteorologists to join the Philadelphia, PA-based TV station, following the recent departures of Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei. The station announced the hires of Michelle Rotell and Marvin Gomez on Monday. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. NBC10 confirmed the report in a statement on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

