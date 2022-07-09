ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Hard to tell if Elena Rybakina solved the daily Wordle or just won Wimbledon

By Tom Hamilton
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- You would never have known Elena Rybakina had just won Wimbledon. As Ons Jabeur pushed the forehand wide, sealing Rybakina's first Grand Slam, she clenched her left fist in celebration in the direction of her box. The new champion met with Jabeur at the net, gave the crowd one...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

