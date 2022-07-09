Glades Road at I-95 will be shut down several nights in Boca Raton

Construction continues at the Glades Road/I-95 interchange on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The massive project will completely overhaul the I-95 interchange at Glades Road. The Boca Raton project will see the interchange transformed into a diverging diamond, which will be the first of its kind in Palm Beach County. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Drivers in Boca Raton will face detours this week with the overnight closures of Glades Road at I-95 — part of an overhaul for a reconfigured highway exit that’s expected to start easing traffic later this year.

Eastbound and westbound Glades Road at I-95 is closing from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The interchange, one of the busiest roadways in Palm Beach County, is being remade into a “diverging diamond” configuration, which will be the first of its kind in the county.

The closures are for the “new ramp configuration paving and tie-in activities,” the state Department of Transportation said.

The transportation department is nearing completion of the first phase of a massive project to overhaul that stretch of highway, expecting to open the reconfigured exit to the public in the fall . In recent months, passers-by have seen the significant changes underway, including a newly built pedestrian pathway.

In the coming nights, those driving east toward the downtown will be detoured past Butts Road, Town Center Road, Military Trail, Palmetto Park Road and North Federal Highway. Those driving west will be detoured past Airport Road, Spanish River Boulevard, Military Trail and Butts Road.

The “diverging diamond” formation, which has caught on across Florida, is known for sending drivers on what feels like driving on the wrong side of the road, to instead ease traffic and reduce collisions.

The state has opened several of them through the years, including on I-75 and University Parkway in Sarasota and Manatee counties, as well as other crossings in Miami-Dade County and Brevard County.

Most recently, one of the diverging diamonds is opening this weekend along Interstate 4 west of Orlando, the Orlando Sentinel reported.