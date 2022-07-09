Miss Lily’s Adam Schop Plans New Hudson Yards Restaurant

Photo: Google Earth Pro

The chef behind one of New York’s favorite Jamaican restaurants is getting ready to debut a brand new project in Hudson Yards.

Chef Adam Schop is well known in New York as the chef and owner of Miss Lily’s, an exceptionally popular Caribbean restaurant that has since expanded to Dubai and Jamaica. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Schop is a hospitality veteran with decades of experience in the industry. He has served as Executive Chef at both Delacosta and Le Diplomate, two highly acclaimed restaurants in Chicago and Washington DC, respectively. In New York, Schop was also well known as the chef and owner behind Nuela, earning Star Chef’s coveted Rising Star award in 2011.

Now, it appears that Adam is getting ready to develop a brand new restaurant concept for a new space in Hudson Yards. Operating under the corporate name SB Tavern LLC, Schop’s yet-to-be titled restaurant will be opening up at 496 Ninth Avenue. The space was formerly home to Tavolino, a rustic Italian restaurant that specialized in Sicilian fare. The restaurant will occupy the ground level of the building as well as the basement, which will be reserved for storage and restrooms. All of the action will take place on the ground floor, which is expected to seat about 38 guests with an additional 12 seat bar.

Schop has also provided a sample menu for his new concept as part of his liquor license application, and it appears that the restaurant will be highlighting upscale French cuisine. There are options for cheese, oysters, salads, tartines, and elevated bites like chopped liver and escargot. For the principal dishes, Schop lists mouthwatering delicacies like poulet roti, entrecote, and trout almondine. Perhaps the most exciting part of the menu is the rotating selection of daily dishes. Every day the restaurant will serve an exciting new specialty, like lobster spaghetti on Tuesday and slow-cooked beef short rib on Saturday.

Before he can launch the new restaurant though, Schop still has a lot of work ahead of him to prepare the space for his vision. He is currently in the process of acquiring a full liquor license for the restaurant, and is proposing operating hours of 5:00 PM – 2:00 AM Monday through Friday, and 11:00 – 2:00 AM on Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, the new space is sill too early into development to have its own social media presence, but once more information breaks we will be sure to keep you abreast of all the new details.