B/R analyst rates Boston Celtics camp invitee Trevion Williams 5th-best undrafted 2022 prospect

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There is a palpable buzz building around the NBA potential of undrafted big man Trevion Williams, who is likely hours away from making his Las Vegas Summer League debut with the Boston Celtics‘ Sin City squad. The Purdue product’s passing and court vision is already earning him praise from fellow Summer Celtics and Boston assistant coach Ben Sullivan, the team’s head coach for the annual Nevada exhibition series.

And that is not so surprising to established scholars of the NBA prospect game like Bleacher Report’s Ben Wasserman, who rates Williams as the No. 5 undrafted prospect from the 2022 draft — it seems Boston may very well have stumbled onto some found gold in the Purdue product.

“Scouts have had trouble picturing a fit with Trevion Williams, a 265-pound big who doesn’t shoot or offer much defensive value,” wrote Wasserman, acknowledging how he managed to slip out of the second round and into Boston’s camp rotation.

“Instead, it’s worth picturing a specialist player who carves out a role with his own unorthodox, signature offense,” writes the B/R expert. “The ability to pass and score from the post may be enough for Williams to stick.”

“He processes at an extremely quick level, both off short rolls and back-to-the-basket possessions. The Boston Celtics will value his IQ for setting up teammates from the key. But he also made 98 field goals out of the post and converted 15 of 23 isolation chances. He has over-the-shoulder touch and counter moves, plus surprising wiggle in shorter face-up situations.”

“Though passing separates Williams from other bigs, he can still be used as a scoring option (and an offensive rebounder) in the half court,” suggests Wasserman.

The Celtics are of course aiming for an NBA title, so they may not be able to prioritize bringing Williams on board this season, but barring a move that would use up the remaining open regular or two way roster spots, the Purdue product looks the part of an NBA player.

Still raw and with very real warts, he may not be ready for more than short stints at the NBA level if any at all, but the passing and post presence are looking very real, and a prospect worth availing themselves of if the Celtics can find the room to do so.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

Follow us on Facebook and check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi