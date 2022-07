BUIES CREEK – Grateful for his Campbell University education and for the parents who raised him, Lew Starling’s gift to the Wiggins Memorial Library has honored both. The library hosted a naming ceremony June 7 in honor of L. Donald Starling Sr. and the late Annell Daughtry Starling, made possible by Lew Starling’s gift to fund the library’s new Teaching Resource Center to equip faculty with skills and resources to make a difference in the lives of Campbell students.

