Selma – Jo Ann Faircloth Drew, age 62, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in her home of Selma. Born, on January 30, 1960, in Johnston County, she was a daughter of the late John William Faircloth Sr. and Doris Elaine Faircloth. She is preceded in death by her brother, John William Faircloth Jr. She was a very hard-working and strong woman. Jo Ann was a big-hearted and loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be missed by all her family and friends.

SELMA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO