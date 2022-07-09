ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Paul Pogba wag finger and say ‘no’ to cheeky fan who asked him to sign Man Utd shirt at Juventus medical

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

PAUL POGBA wagged his finger and said "no" after a fan asked him to sign a Manchester United shirt on Saturday.

The Frenchman left Old Trafford for a second time earlier this summer and is on the cusp of returning to Juventus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4Ldi_0gaF6bH800
Paul Pogba was presented with a Man Utd shirt Credit: AJG
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SG14d_0gaF6bH800
Returning Juventus star Pogba, 29, wagged his finger as he refused to sign the shirt Credit: AJG

Pogba, 29, was mobbed by adoring fans as he arrived at Juventus HQ to undergo his medical.

The midfielder signed autographs for some lucky fans... but wouldn't sign a United shirt.

When a Red Devils jersey was thrust at him, Pogba cheekily wagged his finger and scoffed before refusing to sign it.

Juventus fans on social media loved the gesture, with one writing "legend" and another commenting with laughing emojis.

One United fan responded with sour grapes, however, tweeting: "Sheer arrogance."

Despite ditching them for United six years ago, Juve fans couldn't have given Pogba a more adoring welcome.

Fans lined the streets to try and get a glimpse of their hero.

Pogba looked ecstatic to be back in Turin, where he excelled prior to his £89million switch to United.

He reportedly agreed a contract worth £8m per year at Juventus, a £6m pay cut from what he could have earned at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner confirmed in his recent documentary that he turned down a £14m per year contract to stay with the Red Devils.

Pogba will link up with another United old boy Angel Di Maria at Juve, with the Argentine having also undergone his medical this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32S6Ls_0gaF6bH800
Pogba was greeted by adoring fans in Turin Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlYrp_0gaF6bH800
The streets were lined with supporters hoping to get a glimpse of Pogba Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtYRS_0gaF6bH800
The Frenchman looked thrilled to be there Credit: Getty

