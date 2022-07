Photo credit Spencer Platt/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The body of an unidentified person who drowned was discovered in the East River on Saturday, according to the FDNY.

Authorities got reports of a body in the water near the intersection of E. 41st Street and FDR Drive just before 1 p.m.

An FDNY boat fished the corpse out of the water and pronounced the person dead on the scene.