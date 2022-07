The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational tournament will be around for at least another seven years. Dow, the LPGA Tour and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Dow GLBI) tournament officials have announced an extension for the Dow GLBI through 2029. It’s one of the longest extensions on the LPGA Tour currently and comes as the 2022 event kicks off at Midland Country Club this week, where 72 two-person teams are competing for a share of a $2.5 million purse.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO