LINCOLN, Neb. — State Sen. Mike Flood submitted his formal resignation as state senator to Gov. Pete Ricketts and Speaker Mike Hilgers on Monday. During the June special election, voters of Nebraska’s First Congressional District elected Senator Flood to represent them for the remainder of Congressman Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He will serve as the First District’s Congressman for the remainder of 2022. Flood and fellow State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks will face off again in the November general election.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO