RecoverWisley to host 'Red, White, Blue & Mocktails too' sober bar event to raise funds for those in need

Lee Cahill’s new business venture in Florence—The BARk Park & Patio—is a lifelong passion come to fruition. “I just really love dogs, beer, and bringing people together in the community,” he says on the dog park/bar’s website. “Imagine relaxing in your backyard with friends, a cold beer in hand, your dog having the time of its life.” With 20 beers on tap and several wine options, BARk lives up to Cahill’s expectations. Pet owners can pay $25 for a monthly membership or $240 for annual membership (per dog). Not sure if you want that much commitment? Snag a “bark park” day pass for $10. If you’re just in it for the beer, just sign a liability waiver and you’re all set. Don’t forget to check out the “Dog Days of Summer” meetups, which grant early entry to pet owners with the breed of the week. On July 31, you can swing by and celebrate National Mutt Day with a doggy fair, featuring local vendors who specialize in gift and treats for your four-legged friends.

FLORENCE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO