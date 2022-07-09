RecoverWisley to host 'Red, White, Blue & Mocktails too' sober bar event to raise funds for those in need
CINCINNATI — RecoverWisely, a nonprofit that connects people to the right resources to help each person thrive in recovery will be hosting a sober bar event on Sunday. The sober bar event will have live music by Justin Maxwell, six different mocktails, giveaways, food provided by Mazunte Taqueria, pie-throwing...
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Braxton Brewing Co. hosted the second annual Paradise Music and Beer Festival on July 8 and July 9. The Commonwealth-based brewery was one of the sponsors of the festival, bringing together bands from across the country and musicians from local neighborhoods. A few of the featured artists included the folk band, The Infamous Stringdusters, and country band, Stringus Khan.
KETTERING — This festival is sure to spice things up!. The Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is back by popular demand at Kettering’s Fraze Pavillion. It will run Saturday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. >> ‘This is the backbone of America;’ Thousands come out for ‘Country Concert’...
CINCINNATI — A new local advocate has been steadily working to involve residents of those hardest-hit areas of gun violence, calling them to stand together. Sunday, a community S.T.O.P the Violence block party was in full effect. While it may not look like what other people picture, the S.T.O.P the Violence block party has Pastor Tonya Sanderson smiling ear to ear.
Each passing season brings cause for celebration with new flavors and events to highlight the time passing. My husband and I recently stopped by Watermark in Miamisburg (www.eatdrinkwatermark.com) for dinner and I was reminded of just how lovely it is to visit with an old seasonal friend. The restaurant’s much...
CINCINNATI — Nothing beats a good burger and fries, and this week you can enjoy $7 burgers from a variety of restaurants and eateries around the Cincinnati area. Cincinnati Burger Week is taking place July 11 through July 17 and will see each participating restaurant and chef prepare their unique take on the classic hamburger — all for the price of $7 per burger.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Tootsie is a very sweet puppy, but you have to move fast if you want to take her home!. Her shelter says small dogs like her are in high demand, and tend to get adopted very quickly. For more information, or to fill out an application, go...
A new cookie store with a weekly rotating menu is opening its second location in the Dayton area on Friday, July 15. Crumbl Cookies will celebrate its grand opening at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek from 8 a.m. to midnight, according to the store’s event page on Facebook.
Local ice cream and chocolate maker Aglamesis Bro’s has announced that it is expanding its operation for the first time in 50 years. Aglamesis Bro’s will soon open a new 7,000-square-foot chocolate manufacturing facility near TQL Stadium in the West End, per a release. The location on Central Avenue was originally purchased in 2019 from the Costa Produce Company. Aglamesis Bro’s says it was set to begin operation in 2020 but paused due to COVID-19.
WILMINGTON — Fun food and much more is in store as the Clinton County Fairgrounds is prepped and set for the annual eight-day county fair, which starts Saturday — and the forecast calls for a beautiful weekend. — — — Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal.
COVINGTON, Ky. — Paradise Music & Beer Festival is returning to Covington this weekend!. The festival will be held at Braxton Brewing located at 27 W 7th Street on Saturday. Admission to the festival is free for all ages. Braxton Brewing Company will host a variety of live music...
Residents and businesses in Goshen are continuing to rebuild after the devastating aftermath of Wednesday's tornado. For some, that means rebuilding their business and their home. Lori's American Grille reopened its doors for the first time Monday. “It’s just, it’s something you don’t imagine going through yourself," owner Lori Ellen...
CINCINNATI — John Richardson climbs rickety stairs to catch the city views from Jackson Brewery, its rusty beams buckled and roof destroyed by fire in 2019. The Indian Hill resident paid $1.5 million for the long-dormant property in March. “It’s an incredibly strong building,” said Richardson, chairman of SugarCreek,...
Lee Cahill’s new business venture in Florence—The BARk Park & Patio—is a lifelong passion come to fruition. “I just really love dogs, beer, and bringing people together in the community,” he says on the dog park/bar’s website. “Imagine relaxing in your backyard with friends, a cold beer in hand, your dog having the time of its life.” With 20 beers on tap and several wine options, BARk lives up to Cahill’s expectations. Pet owners can pay $25 for a monthly membership or $240 for annual membership (per dog). Not sure if you want that much commitment? Snag a “bark park” day pass for $10. If you’re just in it for the beer, just sign a liability waiver and you’re all set. Don’t forget to check out the “Dog Days of Summer” meetups, which grant early entry to pet owners with the breed of the week. On July 31, you can swing by and celebrate National Mutt Day with a doggy fair, featuring local vendors who specialize in gift and treats for your four-legged friends.
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati’s iconic Aglamesis Bro’s Ice Cream and Candy shop is growing. (The video in the player above is from an earlier report.) The family-owned ice cream and chocolate shop announced plans to open a new 7,000 square foot chocolate manufacturing facility on Central Avenue near the TQL stadium.
This week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living tours a Bellevue house known to a generation of kids as the Monkey House. The current owners have made it their own (no monkeys in sight) and created a backyard party spot, perfect for relaxing by the pool. The...
Founded in 1911, the quaint town of Silver Grove was once known as the most modern city in Northern Kentucky. Located along the Ohio River in Campbell County, the town was planned, managed and built by the C & O Railroad. But it’s the people of Silver Grove and their stories that make this small-town community so special; their resilience and sense of community in an ever-changing railroad town.
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 28th Summer Series this weekend with a parade of marches across history. The free summer park concert series "Marches Madness" will kicked off at Devou Park in Covington on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday's concert will be held at...
CINCINNATI — The Santana And Earth, Wind, and Fire concert at Riverbend Music Center Saturday night has been postponed. The concert was postponed “out of an abundance of caution” for legendary guitarist Carlos Santana’s health, according to Michael Vrionis, the president of Universal Tone Management. The...
As summer moves on, the area is staying busy with lots to do each weekend. Here is a list of five things to check out. Quilt-making has had a significant role in history for centuries, and one new exhibition presented by the Butler County Historical Society, “Quilted Treasures: Stories in the Stitches” will share more about the cultural significance of quilts.
