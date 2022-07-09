ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Back in action

Gonzalez (back) was activated from the injured list Saturday and will bat fifth and serve as the...

TRADE: Cleveland Guardians And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal

On July 7, the San Francisco Giants announced that they have made a trade with the Cleveland Guardians. Giants: "The #SFGiants & Guardians made a trade today, with RHP Tobias Myers joining the Giants organization in exchange for cash considerations. Myers has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. RHP Anthony DeSclafani has been transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
San Francisco, CA
California Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Royals Starter Eyes MLB Return with LA

The Dodgers have been battling the injury bug all season. Every team deals with injuries each season, but for the second year in a row, the Dodgers are missing key arms and have had to get creative with their starting staff. For the second year in a row, the Dodgers are hoping starter Danny Duffy can overcome a major injury and contribute before the season's end.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. not in Giants' Sunday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wade is being replaced in right field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. In 64 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .185 batting average with a .612 OPS,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Crawford is being replaced at shortstop by Thairo Estrada versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. In 263 plate appearances this season, Crawford has a .221 batting average with a .654...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jacob Barnes: Cast off 40-man roster

Barnes was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday. Barnes joined Seattle's major-league roster Saturday but didn't make any appearances over the last two games. He'll lose his place on the 40-man roster after Erik Swanson (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list.
SEATTLE, WA
San Francisco Giants
San Diego Padres
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Optioned to Triple-A

Lamet was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday. Lamet was called up by San Diego on Saturday, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four in 2.1 innings against the Giants on Sunday. Right-hander Reiss Knehr was recalled Monday to take Lamet's place in the major-league bullpen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Giants News

Keep track of the Giants’ recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season. With a class booming with high school bats, the Draft is coming to the town that feeds on young star power. For three days beginning Sunday, the Major League Baseball Draft hits Los Angeles. • Draft Central | Order | Pools & pick values | Top 250 | Mock Here's.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not starting Game 2

Taylor isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Taylor was the leadoff man during Monday's matinee, and he went 1-for-4 with a double. Kyle Isbel will take his place in center field and bat seventh Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Move to paternity list official

The Rockies officially placed Bryant (personal) on the paternity list Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. Bryant doesn't appear as a bench option on the Rockies' lineup card for Monday's game against the Padres while Sam Hilliard does, implying that the latter player was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant on the active roster. Per MLB rules, Bryant is able to spend 1-to-3 days away from the team while on the paternity list, so fantasy managers likely shouldn't count on him returning to the lineup until Thursday's series finale with the Padres. Bryant exited late in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks after experiencing cramping, but he should be ready to step back in as an everyday player once he rejoins the team.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns sitting Monday for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Belt versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 63 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .228 batting average with a .590...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

