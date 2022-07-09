Cubs' Rowan Wick: Takes loss Friday

Leiter (2-4) allowed an unearned run on two hits while retiring one batter via strikeout to take the loss Sunday against the Dodgers. The Cubs probably didn't plan on using Leiter, who tossed five innings as the starting pitcher Thursday against the Dodgers, but Sunday starter Drew Smyly lasted only two frames in the 11-9 loss, so the team had to scramble. Leiter became the first Chicago pitcher to start a game and appear in relief during the same series since Daniel Norris accomplished that last season, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Leiter has made four starts and nine relief appearances so far this year, and he hasn't been particularly effective in either role, registering a 5.14 ERA across 35 innings. He's likely to stick in the bullpen moving forward now that the Cubs have returned both Smyly and Marcus Stroman from the injured list.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO