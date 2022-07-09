ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Estrada will sit Saturday against San Diego, Kevin Acee of The...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to Giants 3-1

The Padres lost the Giants 3-1 on Saturday in one of the best pitching duels of the season. The game was tied at 1 apiece entering the 8th inning, as Yu Darvish allowed just 1 run over 7 innings, when reliever Luis Garcia gave up a 2-run home run to Wilmer Flores, which proved to be the difference in the game. Giants starter Carlos Rodon was masterful, pitching a complete game while allowing just 1 run and striking out 12 Padres. The Padres will go for the series win on Sunday at 1:10 on 97.3 The Fan.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Jake McGee designated for assignment by Giants

The San Francisco Giants designated veteran left-handed pitcher Jake McGee for assignment. The San Francisco Giants were looking to replicate the success they had last season. So far, they are 41-41 entering July 9. Ahead of their game against the rival San Diego Padres, the Giants made a flurry of roster moves, one of which spells the end of a veteran pitcher out of the bullpen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Launches seventh homer

Estrada went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 12-0 win over the Padres. Estrada's second-inning blast was all the offense Alex Wood and the Giants would need in the win. Prior to Sunday, Estrada had gone 0-for-11 over his last four contests, which was interrupted by a five-day stint on the COVID-19-related injured list. The second baseman is up to a .256/.309/.398 slash line with seven homers, 33 RBI, 42 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 73 games this season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Crawford is being replaced at shortstop by Thairo Estrada versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. In 263 plate appearances this season, Crawford has a .221 batting average with a .654...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Departs with injury

Fleming left Monday's game against the Red Sox with right oblique tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming will undergo further testing Tuesday to determine the severity of the issue. However, manager Kevin Cash stated that Fleming is likely headed to the 10-day injured list, per Topkin.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns sitting Monday for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Belt versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 63 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .228 batting average with a .590...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Move to paternity list official

The Rockies officially placed Bryant (personal) on the paternity list Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. Bryant doesn't appear as a bench option on the Rockies' lineup card for Monday's game against the Padres while Sam Hilliard does, implying that the latter player was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant on the active roster. Per MLB rules, Bryant is able to spend 1-to-3 days away from the team while on the paternity list, so fantasy managers likely shouldn't count on him returning to the lineup until Thursday's series finale with the Padres. Bryant exited late in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks after experiencing cramping, but he should be ready to step back in as an everyday player once he rejoins the team.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Dropped from active roster

The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mariners' Jacob Barnes: Cast off 40-man roster

Barnes was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday. Barnes joined Seattle's major-league roster Saturday but didn't make any appearances over the last two games. He'll lose his place on the 40-man roster after Erik Swanson (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Drew Waters: Bound for Kansas City

The Royals agreed Monday to acquire Waters, right-hander Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for the 35th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Just a couple years ago, Waters looked as though he might have a long-term future in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sitting Monday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada is being replaced at shortstop by Brandon Crawford versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 278 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .256 batting average with a .707 OPS,...
PHOENIX, AZ

