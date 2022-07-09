Charlotte middle schools getting scanners to check for guns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will begin installing body-scanning equipment in its middle schools this summer to ensure students don’t have guns or other weapons.

The district’s Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh told The Charlotte Observer of the plans Friday. The technology is already employed in all 21 of the district’s traditional high schools.

“It may seem (like) an inconvenience, but I see it as a positive for our students,” Hattabaugh said. “This is another one of those important steps to keep our schools safe and orderly.”

The technology will be rolled out in phases beginning in August, the newspaper reported. Its implementation comes after guns turned up in the district’s schools at a record rate during the previous school year.