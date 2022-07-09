ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte middle schools getting scanners to check for guns

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will begin installing body-scanning equipment in its middle schools this summer to ensure students don’t have guns or other weapons.

The district’s Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh told The Charlotte Observer of the plans Friday. The technology is already employed in all 21 of the district’s traditional high schools.

“It may seem (like) an inconvenience, but I see it as a positive for our students,” Hattabaugh said. “This is another one of those important steps to keep our schools safe and orderly.”

The technology will be rolled out in phases beginning in August, the newspaper reported. Its implementation comes after guns turned up in the district’s schools at a record rate during the previous school year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Shooting under investigation in Troutman, deputies say

TROUTMAN, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Iredell County early Sunday morning, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the incident along Perth Road in Troutman, NC just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A victim was taken to the hospital and is...
TROUTMAN, NC
qcitymetro.com

HBCU Digest: A big change is coming for Livingstone College

This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. For the first time in its 143-year history, Livingstone college will offer a graduate program — a Masters in Business...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Charlotte programs working to help Black residents buy homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Americans are far more likely to be denied mortgages, according to the online real estate firm Zillow. With home ownership seemingly out of reach for many people, some Charlotte programs are trying to help residents achieve the American dream by owning their homes. “In Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

‘We both nearly fainted.’ Retired NC cop, wife celebrate stunning lottery win

A retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detective stopped at a convenience store and saw a lottery ticket that said he could win $1 million. Why not buy one? he figured. He’s lucky he did after hitting the jackpot, North Carolina lottery officials said Friday. “It’s one of the happiest days of...
chapelboro.com

One on One: A Salisbury Woman Takes Down the Hog Barons

How did a Salisbury woman beat the powerful forces of Smithfield Foods, Inc. and its hog farming allies?. As described in this column last week, Mona Lisa Wallace and her law firm won $32 million in verdicts against the Smithfield group for its nuisance damage to the homes and lives on properties near hog farms.
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Middle Schools#Scanners#The Charlotte Observer
WCNC

Former Chester sheriff expected to get federal prison sentence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood is expected to be sentenced for stealing money from government programs. Underwood was convicted last year for the crimes. The FBI said Underwood created a false police report to jail a man for three days for no reason, skimmed overtime pay meant for his deputies and used taxpayer money to fly first-class to a conference in Las Vegas with his wife.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bruno Mars makes a stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy award-winning artist Bruno Mars made a stop in the Queen City. The 24K Magic singer was at Merchant and Trade in Uptown over the weekend promoting his new rum, SelvaRey Rum. Mars is a part-owner of the company and took time to take pictures with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
fox46.com

Activists make voices heard at ‘canceled’ abortion rally in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Activists on both sides of the abortion debate made their voices heard at Charlotte’s First Ward Park on Sunday, despite the rally being officially canceled. “After Roe: The Fight Begins,” hosted by the Reproductive Rights Coalition, was officially canceled due to “weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Jazz Education Network welcomes JazzArts Charlotte CEO as board president

CHARLOTTE – JazzArts Charlotte CEO Lonnie Davis is taking on a new role this month as president of the board of directors for the Jazz Education Network. The nonprofit is dedicated to building the jazz arts community by advancing education, promoting performance, and developing new audiences. Founded in 2008, JEN is a leader in networking students, educators and performers in jazz with thousands of members across the U.S. and over 40 countries around the globe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Elated' After Staggering $1 Million Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is celebrating one the best days of his life after scoring a $1 million lottery prize. Costa Walton, of Mint Hill, stopped by the Flash Market on Old Monroe Road in Indian Trail on Wednesday (July 6) where he picked up a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. It wasn't until he got home and scratched the ticket, however, that he realized just how lucky he was.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WCNC

Big restriction lifted on North Carolina bars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bar owners in North Carolina are feeling relief after membership rules were lifted. Bar owners told WCNC Charlotte a bill signed by Governor Roy Cooper will cut down on time and money spent to run their businesses. Normally when you walk into certain bars in North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four hurt after car flips over embankment in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in an overnight crash on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte. A car flipped over an embankment before 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Fred Alexander Boulevard. It took a large tow truck to lift the car back...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

West Lincoln student goes to Harvard Medical

LINCOLNTON – A West Lincoln High School student got a jump on her future career. Kenzie Lynch, who’s a rising junior, was chosen out of a large pool of students from across the country to attend a week-long STEM program offered by Harvard Medical School, HMS MEDscience. The program is an innovative high school biology course immersing students into simulated medical emergencies. The curriculum, according to the MEDscience website, motivates students to think critically, communicate effectively, and work collaboratively in teams. It brings classroom learning into the real world with hands-on experiences, giving them the confidence they need to succeed. MEDscience offers semester programming with partner schools, week-long summer programming, and mini-module courses.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies: 13-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In Concord Shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot and critically injured while inside her Concord apartment on Friday. Around 2:50 p.m., the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting that had occurred at the Patriots Place apartments off of Zion Church Road.
CONCORD, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

987K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy