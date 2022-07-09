ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father, dies at 89

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsfRy_0gaF45Nf00
Vernon Winfrey Obit Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey, stands outside his barber shop in Nashville, Tenn., in 1987. Oprah Winfrey confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 89. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89.

Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.

“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,” the media mogul wrote. “We could feel peace enter the room at his passing.”

Details about funeral plans were not immediately released.

Earlier this week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on the Fourth of July. The event was called “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day,” which included a barber chair to honor his long career as a barber and owning his own shop in Nashville for nearly 50 years.

Vernon served as a member of Nashville's Metro City Council for 16 years and was a trustee for the Tennessee State University.

Oprah spent her early childhood at her father's hometown of Kosciusko, Mississippi, and in Milwaukee with her mother, Vernita Lee, who died in 2018. However, she also lived with her father in Nashville, between the ages of 7 and 9 and during her teens.

“If I hadn’t been sent to my father (when I was 14), I would have gone in another direction," Oprah told the Washington Post in 1986. "I could have made a good criminal. I would have used these same instincts differently.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tennessee woman accused of DUI after crashing into Nashville doughnut shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of driving under the influence when she crashed her vehicle into a Nashville doughnut shop early Friday, authorities said. Sarah Flowers, 29, was charged with DUI by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department after she crashed into East Park Donuts & Coffee, WZTV reported. Flowers allegedly told police she had “several IPA beers” before driving her SUV into the building at around 3:39 a.m. CDT.
NASHVILLE, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tennessee firefighter accused of setting 6 blazes, deputies say

WAVERLY, Tenn. — A former Tennessee firefighter is accused of setting at least six blazes over the past month, authorities said. Leslie Roy Winchester, 19, was charged with three counts of aggravated arson, six counts of criminal trespassing and six counts of vandalism, according to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
118K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy