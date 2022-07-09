Driver charged after crash on Hull Street Road

One driver has been hospitalized and charged with disregarding a traffic light after a crash on Hull Street Road and Genito Road. (Photo: Chesterfield Police) Read More

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is in the hospital and has been charged with disregarding a traffic light after police say he ran his car into another at an intersection in Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department. the crash took place at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Genito Road on Saturday, July 9.

One of the drivers involved in the crash was charged with disregarding a traffic light and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.