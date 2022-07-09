ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a bridesmaid for hire & here are the worst things I’ve seen others do, it’ll make you feel better about your friends

By Leanne Hall
WHETHER it's a family member or a friend - being asked to be a bridesmaid is a huge honour.

But Jen Glantz has been asked more times than she can count on her hands.

Jen is a bridesmaid for hire and revealed what not to do as a bridesmaid Credit: tiktok.com/@bridesmaidforhire

That's because being a bridesmaid is Jen's job - and women often hire her to be their bridesmaid for the day.

The US-based woman revealed on her TikTok page that she's been a professional bridesmaid for the past eight years.

Jen has been to hundreds of weddings and she's seen some pretty crazy stuff while working.

In a TikTok video, Jen revealed some of the worst things she's seen the bride's mates do on the big day.

And it'll make you feel better about your own friends.

In the short clip, Jen said: "How to be a BAD bridesmaid."

She revealed she'd seen all of these happen in real life.

Jen revealed she'd seen one bridesmaid complain that the wedding was lame to the bride on her big day.

"Get so drunk you cause a scene," was another way to make sure you make an awful bridesmaid.

Showing up super late on the day and delaying the wedding because you don't like your hair or makeup was also up there.

Lastly, the worst thing a bridesmaid can do is hit on the groom on the big day said Jen.

Fabulous also reported what Jen found the hardest being a bridesmaid for hire.

She revealed that wearing ugly dresses is the least of her concerns and what she finds difficult is wanting to stay friends with the bride after, but can't.

The bridesmaid for hire said the worst thing she's seen is a bridesmaid hitting on the groom Credit: tiktok.com/@bridesmaidforhire

The US Sun

The US Sun

