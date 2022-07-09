ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

US expects record-breaking surge of unaccompanied migrant kids at border this year: report

By Mary Kay Linge
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQQs1_0gaF2dBQ00
The Department of Homeland Security estimates more than 140,000 undocumented children will arrive at the US border this year. RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

The federal government expects a record surge of up to 161,000 unaccompanied minors to flood the US-Mexico border this year, according to a leaked report.

“DHS projections call for approximately 148,000 and 161,000 [unaccompanied children] referrals to [Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement] this year,” according to an Interior Department projection obtained by the Washington Examiner.

The report, dated January 2022, warned of “monthly projections exceeding those seen in FY 2021” — when a record-shattering 147,000 migrant children entered the US alone, without a parent or family member.

US Customs and Border Patrol agents picked up more than 101,000 unaccompanied minors between October 2021 and May of this year, according to agency tallies — with four months still to go in the fiscal year ending September 30.

The month-by-month totals in six out of those eight months have far exceeded the record numbers seen in the previous year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecmIB_0gaF2dBQ00
A 2-year-old Honduran child cries while her mother is detained in McAllen, Texas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHgm5_0gaF2dBQ00
A Honduran child plays at the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas.

Most children who arrive alone at the border and enter the US illegally are shielded from deportation under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. They typically remain at HHS shelters until officials find an adult — usually a relative — in the US to take charge of their care.

But the law has encouraged families to send kids on the dangerous journey alone, critics say, and has forced the Biden administration to scramble to safely house them.

Biden was accused of hypocrisy when his administration reopened emergency housing facilities for migrant teens in early 2021, with some likening it to putting “kids in cages” — a policy he had denounced during the 2020 presidential campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UteC5_0gaF2dBQ00
Undocumented immigrants are processed by the Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona, on June 22, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZZCP_0gaF2dBQ00
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott criticized President Joe Biden for allowing a record number of migrants to enter the US border.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpep8_0gaF2dBQ00
Two unaccompanied migrants drink water while being escorted to a makeshift processing checkpoint in Roma, Texas.

Biden came to office pledging to roll back President Trump’s tough border policies, which led to a plunge in illegal crossings during his term in office.

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Texas migrant deaths: Mexico blames poverty and US border crisis

"Poverty and desperation" led to the deaths of at least 50 migrants abandoned in a Texas lorry, Mexico's president has said. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed trafficking and "a lack of control" at the border - the worst case of migrant deaths due to smuggling in the US. Nearly two...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Customs#Interior Department#Mexico#Deportation#The Washington Examiner#Hhs
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

Biden 'crime family' profits from oil while Americans suffer from gas prices: Energy expert

Power the Future founder Daniel Turner scorned the Biden "crime family" for profiting from selling oil barrels while Americans suffer Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." DANIEL TURNER: This is disturbing on multiple levels. To start with, the president told us he was releasing these reserves to lower the price of gas nationally. And then you find out that he, through Secretary Granholm of the Department of Energy, is selling them around on the world market and selling them to the communist Chinese. So, "A," we're selling our strategic raw materials, our strategic reserves to the communist country [that's] our adversary. And then you find out one of the companies that was brokering this deal — one of [its] top investors is, of course, Hunter Biden.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Two Mexicans Charged After Death Of 51 Migrants In Sweltering Texas Truck

At least 51 migrants have died after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck found abandoned in Texas, authorities said on Tuesday, as two Mexican nationals tied to the unprecedented smuggling tragedy were charged in U.S. federal court. The deceased migrants, 39 men and 12 women, most of them citizens...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY

Border Patrol proposes disciplinary action for horse-mounted agents who clashed with Haitians

The U.S. Border Patrol is proposing disciplinary action for several agents who confronted Haitian migrants while on horseback on the Texas-Mexico border last year. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, which oversees Border Patrol, would not reveal what the disciplinary action may be, citing privacy concerns for its agents. But he stressed that some of the actions by the agents on horseback and verbal epithets yelled by at least one agent led to the recommendations and were result of a 10-month investigation into the incident.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
deseret.com

Report: U.S. oil reserves are being exported overseas despite high fuel prices

Using data and information from several industry sources, Reuters reported that over 5 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency oil reserves were exported overseas last month. The news: One shipment reportedly contained 470,000 barrels of oil, which was sent from a storage facility in Texas to Trieste, Italy. From...
TRAFFIC
CBS DFW

U.S. Border Patrol arrests 675 migrants in less than 6 hours

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 675 migrants in less than six hours on June 30 after they illegally crossed into Texas. "A large group is a group consisting of 100 subjects or more," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens. "Currently, the Del Rio Sector is responsible for over 50% of all large group apprehension in the nation. With less infrastructure and personnel than larger Border Patrol sectors, this puts a tremendous strain on our communities and keeps our agents from doing what they signed up to do - patrolling our border and keeping this...
EAGLE PASS, TX
Fox News

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX): It’s ‘Absolutely Disgusting’ How The Biden Administration Is Treating Border Patrol Agents

Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to slam Biden’s handling of last year’s migrant whipping scandal. Last September Border patrol agents were falsely accused of whipping Haitian migrants while on horseback near the border. A customs and border protection report found ‘no evidence’ that border patrol agents whipped any migrants while on horseback. Despite the report clearing the agents of “whipping” the agency still plans to punish several agents for offensive language and unnecessary force. President Biden has come under fire for furthering the false claim that border agents were involved in striking migrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free

Both in terms of public policy and in terms of constitutional implications, mainline conservatives may long regret the Supreme Court’s decision last week that aided the Biden administration’s massive release of illegal immigrants within America's borders. Yes, the court gave a one-sentence nod to a possible future challenge...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court fails to save migrants from Biden’s border chaos

Over 50 migrants died this week in the back of a tractor-trailer on the outskirts of San Antonio. The Supreme Court had a chance to end the catch and release policies that helped cause this tragedy Thursday, but it declined. President Joe Biden can continue flooding the southern border with unprecedented numbers of migrants from around the world — a callous and negligent policy that frequently leads to such tragedies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Lone Star State does it alone: Border agents arrest nearly 26,000 migrants at five Texas sectors in less than a week as Gov. Abbott defies Biden and puts them on buses back to the border

Nearly 26,000 migrants were apprehended by Texas-area Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents in under a week, a Monday report states. The figure is the total number of arrests across five regions of the US-Mexico border within the six-day period ending on July 9, according to documents reviewed by Breitbart.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy