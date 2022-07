BURLINGTON, Iowa – Monday marked 66 days since United Auto Workers Local 807 went on strike against Case New Holland company’s plant here. The union represents about 440 workers in Burlington. Leadership says so far the company’s first two offers have not been worthy of a vote by membership. The two sides do not have any new talks scheduled, but union leaders expect to resume them in the coming days. The company builds backhoes, loaders and forklifts at the Burlington plant.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO