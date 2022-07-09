ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lupe Fiasco Reveals The Multiple Meanings Behind ‘Drill Music In Zion' Title

By Brandon Caldwell
HipHopDX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLupe Fiasco is a man of many metaphors. One of Hip Hop’s most gifted wordsmiths, the Chicago MC once again had fans and critics giving kudos to his Drill Music In Zion album, offering breadcrumbs to determine the album’s various themes, meanings and more. In a recent...

hiphopdx.com

NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Shows Off 'Trap Money' Advance After 'Signing' To Druski's Coulda Been Records

Quavo is a rap superstar, but who knew he was a jokester too? On Wednesday (June 22), the Migos frontman linked up with comedian Druski and decided to have some fun. In a clip shared on social media, Quavo and Druski were hanging out at an airport when they jokingly announced the rapper was the first artist signed to Druski’s Coulda Been Records. Druski solidified the new addition to his label by rewarding with Huncho a stack of dirty cash.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lupe Fiasco
HipHopDX.com

DJ Drama On Lil Wayne Claiming 'Best Rapper Alive' Status & His Favorite Weezy Verse

EXCLUSIVE – Lil Wayne released Dedication 2, his second mixtape with DJ Drama as part of the latter’s legendary Gangsta Grillz series, in 2006. There’s a skit on the project called “I’m the Best Rapper Alive” where Wayne plainly states, “I don’t think I’m better than anybody personally, I don’t think I’m better than anybody spiritually … but as far as this rap thing, I think I am better than everybody. I’m a competitor. I hope everybody else feels the same way about their craft.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Smoked '15 Blunts' Before Recording Machine Gun Kelly 'Drug Dealer' Collab

Machine Gun Kelly released his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink on Monday (June 27), chronicling the rapper’s life over the past two years around the time of 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall and 2022’s Mainstream Sellout albums. During one part of the documentary, MGK recalls Lil Wayne smoking 15 blunts in the studio before recording his verse on their “Drug Dealer” collaboration.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drill Music#Food Liquor
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Photos Of Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Post-Beatdown Surface Online

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial is underway in Los Angeles, over three years since the celebrated rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store. On Tuesday (June 28), Nipsey’s alleged killer Eric Holder was expected back in court, but the hearing was reportedly delayed after he was assaulted by fellow inmates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

N.W.A Comeback: Dr. Dre Begs DJ Yella To Record New Music In What Could Be N.W.A's Highly-Anticipated Reunion

Dr. Dre is leading the charge for a reunion of N.W.A after 33 years. The Still D.R.E rapper sought out original member DJ Yella to record new music in May, Radar can reveal.It’s largely seen as the most significant step to a comeback for the hip hop royalty who haven’t performed together in more than three decades.But in a sensational, DJ Yella told Dr. Dre no and revealed he hasn’t recorded any new music since the funeral of Eazy-E, the Godfather of Gangsta, in 1995. “I just had this conversation with Dre, maybe a month and a half ago and...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Hospitalized Rapper Lil Tjay's Condition As Update Arrives

6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
EDGEWATER, NJ
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight Intimidated 50 Cent On Set Of "In Da Club" Video Shoot, Says D12's Bizarre

Those Suge Knight stories are Hip Hop moments that have gone down in history. From stories about threats, shaking up label heads, or extracting fear in the hearts of industry executives and artists alike, Knight's reputation as a hitmaker and industry gangster is unmatched. D12's Bizarre has plenty of moments to share from his time as a Rap star at the height of his career, and during his chat with Math Hoffa, he detailed a story involving 50 Cent, Knight, and Eminem.
HIP HOP
rollingout.com

6 rappers from Atlanta who died young

Atlanta music is truly unique. From the days of OutKast, Ludacris, and T.I, to the current day with Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Gunna running the show, the city has made an indelible mark on the music industry. We’ve also lost some artists who were influential or just becoming a staple in Atlanta music. Here is a list of Atlanta rappers who died too soon.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

