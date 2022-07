July 11, 2022 - When Daddy moved our family from Center, Texas to the Shelbyville, Texas hill in 1949, we were suddenly in a young boy’s paradise. We were four blocks from School, (with room to play hooky along the way) , three blocks from the grocery store and just a short walk from Dr. Jack Windham’s Lake. Since the lake was posted, we’d slip through the woods behind the lake, crawl to the top of the dam “to see if the coast was clear”. And by fishing next to the woods, we could “watch the coast” while we fished.

SHELBYVILLE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO