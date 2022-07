Finding stocks that are trading down after the worst first half for the S&P 500 in over 50 years is not hard these days. Finding the companies that also pay big dividends and are likely to keep them is a far different story. Often companies end up in a situation where a one-off event occurs, or a change in the economy can damage the products or services a company provides, and that puts a big-time hurt on the stock price. That is the time for nimble investors to buy shares.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO