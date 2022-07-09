ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Netherlands held by Sweden at start of Euros title defense

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29s863_0gaF0cN700
1 of 8

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — With thousands of visiting of fans to impress, the Netherlands left coach Mark Parsons disappointed after conceding against Sweden at the start of the Women’s European Championship title defense.

It took Jill Roord’s goal on the turn in the 52nd minute to cancel out Jonna Andersson’s goal — only the third in 51 appearances for the Sweden wing back — to recover a 1-1 draw for the Netherlands in Group C on Saturday.

“It was tough but we got some good moments when we played some possession football,” Parsons said. “It wasn’t enough, the spaces were big, so it meant Viv (Miedema) and others had to make too much running. I was pretty disappointed with the goal.”

Improvement will be needed quickly with a meeting on Wednesday with Portugal, which recovered from conceding twice in the opening five minutes against Switzerland before staging a comeback in the second half to draw 2-2.

The Dutch will be assessing the injuries that disrupted the clash with Sweden, with goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen forced off.

Van Veenendaal flattened defenders Stefanie van der Gragt and Lynn Wilms while defending a free kick. The whistle ended Sweden’s ongoing attack with concern over Van der Gragt in particular. Van Veenendaal received attention in the aftermath and was forced off around 10 minutes later.

Lieke Martens and Roord failed to threaten with long-range efforts for the Netherlands before Sweden took the lead when Kosovare Asllani beat Nouwen and her low cross was finished by Andersson.

Lina Hurtig headed Andersson’s cross wide under pressure from Nouwen, who was injured in the process and replaced by Marisa Olislagers.

Sweden wasted opportunities to extend the lead before Roord made it eight goals in as many internationals.

Vivianne Miedem was the creator of the best chance of a Dutch winner, feeding former Arsenal teammate Roord whose hesitation allowed Magdalena Eriksson to make a goal-saving tackle.

The crowd at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane of 21,342 was the biggest for a Women’s European Championship game not involving a host nation.

There were 5,902 fans at the stadium in the northwest English town of Leigh where Portugal drew with Switzerland.

Portugal’s recovery was started in the 58th by Diana Gomes, who met the rebound after her initial header from a corner was saved by goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann.

The equalizer was grabbed in the 65th by Jéssica Silva meeting a cross from Tatiana Pinto, ensuring the early Swiss goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic were wiped out.

“This is Portugal — a Portugal with soul, the fighting spirit,” Silva said. “The bravery shown was fantastic but unfortunately we couldn’t score more.”

Portugal coach Francisco Neto was delighted with the maturity shown by his players who secured a place in the 16-team tournament only after Russia was banned for invading Ukraine.

“Today was a proof of our growth as a team,” Neto said. “Perhaps a few years ago we would have panicked and conceded more goals and that didn’t happen today. Even when losing 2-0, the team kept tranquil, tried to reorganize, communicated and grew. That was the reason why we were competitive until the end.”

Portugal also plays the Netherlands in Leigh on Wednesday.

“If we play like we did in the second half, of course we can compete with them,” Silva said. “In the first minutes we were a bit too anxious but we reacted well, showed that we are a super-competitive Portugal that can match any team.”

Group D begins on Sunday when France plays Italy in Rotherham and Belgium faces Iceland in Manchester.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A major gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe shut down for annual maintenance on Monday as Germany prepared to give the green light for 10 coal-fired power plants to restart amid concerns that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and is the latter’s main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries as well. It is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes “testing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Kids’ finance startup GoHenry marches into Europe with Pixpay acquisition

Founded out of London back in 2012, GoHenry has emerged as one of the preeminent fintech companies for children, targeting six to 18-year-olds with a digital platform that allows parents to allocate and control funds, while their children learn how to budget and gain insights into their spending habits. GoHenry expanded into the U.S. back in 2018, and today the company claims more than two millions users across these two markets — it also says that one-sixth of 12-year-olds now have a GoHenry debit card.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Wildfires scorch parts of Europe amid extreme heat wave

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A spate of wildfires is scorching parts of Europe, with firefighters battling blazes in Portugal, Spain, Croatia and southern France on Wednesday amid an unusual heat wave that authorities are linking to climate change. In Portugal, Civil Protection commander André Fernandes said multiple fires have caused the evacuation of more than 600 people. About 120 people needed medical treatment, with two people — one civilian and one firefighter — suffering serious injuries, Fernandes said. Water-dumping planes helped 1,300 firefighters combat the worst of the blazes in the nation’s central area, while another 1,000 worked to bring other fires under control. The European heat wave is also sparking flames in Spain and France — and in Turkey at the other end of the Mediterranean.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kosovare Asllani
Person
Jonna Andersson
Person
Lieke Martens
Person
Magdalena Eriksson
Person
Lina Hurtig
The Associated Press

Croatia clears final hurdle to adopting the euro next year

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday removed the final obstacles to Croatia adopting the euro, enabling the first expansion of the currency bloc in almost a decade as the exchange rate fell to its weakest level against the dollar in 20 years. EU finance ministers approved three laws that pave the way for Croatia to become the 20th member of the eurozone on Jan. 1. The last EU country to join the European single-currency area was Lithuania in 2015. “It’s a big day for Croatia, I dare say historic,” Croatian Finance Minister Zdravko Maric told reporters in Brussels. Adopting the euro offers economic benefits stemming from deeper financial ties with the currency bloc’s other members and the European Central Bank’s monetary authority.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Newlyweds team up for week of their lives at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — It is golf’s new power couple. Well, at least for the next few weeks. After all, no other husband and wife is believed to have played in the men’s and women’s British Opens in the same year. No wonder newlyweds Alex Wrigley and Johanna Gustavsson had wide smiles as they posed for photos on the Swilcan Bridge under bright sunshine near the end of a practice round on the Old Course at St. Andrews on Tuesday. For Wrigley in particular, these are pinch-yourself moments after years of living in the shadow of the woman he married just a few weeks ago.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Newcastle exploring Eurovision host bid - council

Newcastle has offered to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. It is one of a number of cities putting their names forward after organisers revealed last month they were in talks with the BBC to potentially bring the event to the UK. The city council has now confirmed it...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#European#Dutch
NME

Jamie T adds extra dates to his 2022 autumn UK tour

Jamie T has added some extra dates to his upcoming 2022 UK tour which is set to take place in November – get tickets here. The singer-songwriter, who will release his new album ‘The Theory Of Whatever’ on July 29 via Polydor Records, announced last month that he would celebrate the new record with a nine-date UK tour.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

US cricket team one win from reaching first World Cup

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — It’s almost natural that Vatsal Vaghela’s first exposure to cricket in California was at a baseball field, where cricketers had to wait for the baseball players to finish and leave. Cricket gave birth to baseball, though the offspring quickly eclipsed the parent as the summer pastime for Americans. But step back for a minute there, baseball, because Vaghela and his teammates on the United States cricket team aim to reach their own kind of World Series this week. They need one more win on Friday to qualify for a cricket World Cup for the first time. The U.S. has easily beaten Jersey and Singapore in its first two games at a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. The prize is a place at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, and another victory in the semifinals will clinch it for the Americans. T20 stands for Twenty20, the shortest format in international cricket.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Markets decline, Heathrow caps traffic

Amazon Prime Day comes amid slowdown in online sales growth. Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event to lure people to its Prime membership. This year, it could help Amazon boost profitability amid a slowdown in overall online sales. That’s quite a reversal from the early days of the pandemic when the e-commerce giant’s profits soared as homebound shoppers turned to online shopping to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Now, Amazon says it has too many workers and too much warehouse space. Some analysts says the excess capacity is likely to be a short-term problem for the company.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

991K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy