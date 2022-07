FORT RANDALL, S.D. — A 73-year-old Vermillion, S.D. man has been identified as one of two victims in a deadly two-car crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, David Struckman-Johnson was driving in the eastbound lane on South Dakota Highway 46, near Ft. Randall Casino, in a 2017 Subaru Forester when 29-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D. resident Charles Selwyn lost control of his 2006 Ford 500 while heading westbound in rainy conditions.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO