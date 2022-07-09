ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Texas woman pulled over for driving in HOV lane, says unborn child is 2nd passenger

By Francesca Gariano
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Plano, Texas, one woman is fighting a recent traffic ticket with the argument that her unborn child should count as a second passenger. In June 2022, Brandy Bottone was stopped at a sheriff’s checkpoint when she was driving down the expressway in the high-occupancy vehicle lane. In order to occupy...

www.today.com

Comments / 1728

Blaze Bauer
2d ago

Well I mean if a state has abortion bans simply because of beliefs then we should use those beliefs as well 🤔 There is two in the car therefore she shouldn't pay the ticket

Reply(246)
843
Devendra Chindarkar
2d ago

this is the most hilarious thing inheard today. well done women. i think she should also go to the court and sue the government for all the trauma she had to go through because of the ticket.

Reply(53)
411
BlackPower✊???
1d ago

It's a life!! RIGHT REPUBLICANS?? There are two in the car!!! Because of the law Republicans just passed!! There are two bodies in the car, she has a good case!

Reply(70)
351
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
