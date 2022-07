The Columbus Blue Jackets are ready to kick off their 2022 Development Camp. It runs this Monday through Thursday. The camp agenda sees three mornings of on-ice sessions with media availability afterwards, and the main event will be the 3-on-3 tournament between the prospects on Wednesday. This camp will give coaches and management an idea of what shape these players are in, giving them some things to work on as the summer drags on, and even taking a closer look at some invites who aren’t under the Blue Jackets control but the team is interested in.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO