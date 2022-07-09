A Man Is Dead After Car Falls Off I-485 Bridge

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will close part of a Rowan County highway next week for a bridge maintenance project. Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., U.S. 70 East will be closed near Parks Road at the bridge that crosses over Second Creek. The closure will allow crews to safely make repairs to the approach slab on the bridge. Work is expected to be complete by July 15.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO