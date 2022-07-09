ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Man Is Dead After Car Falls Off I-485 Bridge

By Deeandra Michel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man is dead after a collision led him over the I-485 bridge on Friday, July 8th. State Troopers responded to a...

Comments / 20

rodboi Jones
2d ago

crazy how i always thought that the concrete barriers were put on the roads to possibly prevent vehicles from going off the road or bridge.

Kray Kray
2d ago

So sorry for his families loss. This is just horrible. My prayers and thoughts are with his family

